Hanuman Ansh director says Bollywood did not support him before film's release: 'One of those...'

Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi has revealed that he approached several people from Bollywood for support before the film's release, but they did not help him.

Hanuman Ansh may now be enjoying a dream run at the box office, but director Vishal Chaturvedi has revealed that things were very different before the film's release. The filmmaker said he had approached several people from Bollywood and sought their support for the small-budget film. However, according to him, he did not receive the help he was hoping for.

Speaking on Raunac's podcast, Vishal revealed that some of those people later called him to congratulate him after Hanuman Ansh started performing well at the box office.

“After the film started to do well, several people called me to congratulate me. I don’t want to name them. One of those who congratulated me was Madhur Bhandarkar, whom I had not asked for any support. However, I am not mentioning the others because I had sought help from those people, and they didn’t help me. Hence, I don’t want to name them for now, just because they are congratulating me.”

‘They didn't help me’: Director refuses to name Bollywood personalities

While Vishal did not reveal the names of the people he had approached, he made it clear that he did not want to mention them now simply because they congratulated him after the film became successful.

He said Madhur Bhandarkar was among those who called him to praise the film, but clarified that he had never approached the filmmaker for support.

Vishal, however, chose not to name the others from whom he had sought help before Hanuman Ansh was released.

‘People discourage you’: Vishal on Bollywood

The director also spoke about the discouragement he received while making the film. He said many people were quick to tell filmmakers what would or would not work, despite not knowing what audiences would eventually accept.

“People discourage you, saying this content wouldn't work, but mostly don’t know what is going to work, but yet they pass on their gyaan to others. The industry is filled with confused people. There are two sets of people, one who genuinely want to make films, and others who don’t have any passion and think filmmaking is something they should try.”

Hanuman Ansh struggled to get enough shows

Vishal also revealed that Hanuman Ansh faced difficulties in getting enough screens and shows after its release.

According to him, the film's show count reportedly fell from around 250 to just 25 as theatres gave preference to bigger releases. He also said that multiplex chains such as PVR and Cinepolis were initially sceptical about screening the film, especially at prime locations.

However, positive word of mouth eventually helped the film gain momentum.

From a Rs 10 lakh opening to a surprise box office success

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start and reportedly earned around Rs 10 lakh on its opening day. The film picked up significantly in its third week as more people began watching it following positive word of mouth.

The film, reportedly made on a Rs 2 crore budget, has now collected Rs 72.88 crore domestically and is continuing its strong run at the box office.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. The film's unexpected success has also led to the announcement of a sequel.

Madhur Bhandarkar was among those who publicly praised the film after watching it in a theatre, while Kangana Ranaut also appreciated Hanuman Ansh and called it a “satsang”.