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Hanuman Ansh declared tax-free in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami congratulates team for making 'inspirational film'

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start at the box office, registering paltry collections in its first two weeks before gaining momentum through a strong word-of-mouth. Since then, the movie has earned Rs 97.77 crore in gross collections and Rs 82.88 crore nett in India.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

Hanuman Ansh declared tax-free in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami congratulates team for making 'inspirational film'
Hanuman Ansh declared tax-free in Uttarakhand
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that Hanuman Ansh, based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, will be made tax-free in the state. Dhami watched the movie, which has turned out to be a surprise hit of the year, at a cinema hall in Dehradun on Friday along with his wife Geeta Dhami, cabinet colleagues Ganesh Joshi and Pradeep Batra, and several MLAs.

He said films like Hanuman Ansh play a vital role in showcasing the state's spiritual and cultural heritage to the nation and the world. "Through the film, we had the opportunity to know and understand Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj Ji's penance, sacrifice, service, and his unwavering faith in Lord Hanuman. His entire life was dedicated to the service of humanity, spiritual practice, and the welfare of society," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"The life of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj Ji gives us the message that devotion is not merely practice, but also the path of service, surrender, and human welfare," he added. Dhami congratulated the team of Hanuman Ansh for creating an "inspirational and spiritual film". He noted that Kainchi Dham has now become a major center of faith and reverence across the globe.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother. As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives. It features Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel. 

The film, which was released in Indian theatres on August 7, had a slow start at the box office, registering paltry collections in its first two weeks before gaining momentum through a strong word-of-mouth. Since then, the movie has earned Rs 97.77 crore in gross collections and Rs 82.88 crore nett at the box office, according to trade website Sacnilk.

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