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Hanuman Ansh box office collection: Neem Karoli Baba film is a bonafide blockbuster, crosses Rs 250 crore worldwide

Hanuman Ansh is now the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. The devotional drama, helmed by Vishal Chaturvedi and headlined by Shobinaw Satyaa, has earned Rs 214 crore net in India and grossed Rs 268 crore worldwide against its budget of just Rs 2 crore.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Hanuman Ansh box office collection: Neem Karoli Baba film is a bonafide blockbuster, crosses Rs 250 crore worldwide
Hanuman Ansh earns Rs 250 crore worldwide
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The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh is witnessing a remarkable turnaround at the box office, transforming from a slow starter into a surprise success. Headlined by Shobhinaw Satyaa and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film chronicles the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. Released in India on August 7, the devotional drama had a modest beginning, earning around Rs 10 crore in its first three weeks. However, strong word-of-mouth propelled the film into an unexpected box office surge. Since then, the movie has continued to gain momentum, setting new benchmarks and delivering an unprecedented run with each passing day. Made in just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh is now a bonafide blockbuster and the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026 after Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2 and Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer war drama Border 2.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 250 crore worldwide

Hanuman Ansh continued its extraordinary box office run on day 38, collecting a massive Rs 22.50 crore net in India. With this, the devotional drama has taken its total India net collection to Rs 214.63 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 253.55 crore. The film is performing well in overseas markets also after getting a global release on September 11. It added Rs 5 crore on its sixth Sunday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 14.50 crore. As a result, Hanuman Ansh has now amassed a staggering Rs 268.05 crore worldwide.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother. As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives. After its phenomenal run in India, Hanuman Ansh also expanded its theatrical reach overseas with a release on September 11.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are Neem Karoli Baba's devotees

Neem Karoli Baba's legacy has also been linked to several prominent international and Indian personalities. Steve Jobs reportedly travelled to India in 1974 in search of him, while Mark Zuckerberg later visited Kainchi Dham, the ashram closely associated with the spiritual leader, after Jobs advised him to do so during a difficult phase. In India, the most famous devotees of Neem Karoli Baba are the power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have also visited Kainchi Dham.

READ | SIIMA 2026 winners list: Kantara Chapter 1 wins Best Film; Rishab Shetty, Naga Chaitanya bag top acting honours

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