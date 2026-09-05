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Hanuman Ansh box office collection: Neem Karoli Baba film beats Dhurandhar, records biggest fifth Friday ever

Hanuman Ansh has created history with the biggest fifth Friday collection ever for an Indian film, earning Rs 10 crore and beating Dhurandhar's Rs 8.50 crore. With Rs 82.88 crore net, the Rs 2-crore film is the most profitable Indian movie of 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 03:42 PM IST

Hanuman Ansh box office collection: Neem Karoli Baba film beats Dhurandhar, records biggest fifth Friday ever
Hanuman Ansh beats Dhurandhar
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The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has scripted box office history with an extraordinary run in theatres. The film raked in a staggering Rs 10 crore on its fifth Friday, making it the biggest fifth Friday collection ever recorded by an Indian film. Headlined by Shobhinaw Satyaa and helmed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film chronicles the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. Despite being made on a modest budget, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a major theatrical success, collecting Rs 82.88 crore net and Rs 97.77 crore gross in India so far. The film is set to expand its reach internationally with a global release on September 11.

How Hanuman Ansh defeated Dhurandhar

Hanuman Ansh has rewritten the record books by comfortably surpassing the previous benchmark set by Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The 2025 film had collected Rs 8.50 crore on its fifth Friday. With Rs 10 crore in a single day, Hanuman Ansh now sits firmly at the top of the list. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava follows in third place with Rs 6.50 crore, while Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 occupies the fourth spot with Rs 3.25 crore. Dhurandhar 2 rounds off the top five with Rs 2.50 crore.

Hanuman Ansh is India's most profitable film of 2026

The film's phenomenal run appears to be fuelled by strong repeat viewership, sustained audience interest and powerful word of mouth. Its unprecedented fifth Friday has further cemented its status as one of the year's biggest box-office surprises. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has delivered extraordinary returns on investment. In terms of the ratio between its production cost and box office earnings, the film has emerged as India's most profitable film of 2026, turning a modest investment into a historic theatrical blockbuster.

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