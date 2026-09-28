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Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 52: Neem Karoli Baba film mints Rs 400 crore worldwide

Headlined by Shobinaw Satyaa and helmed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 307 crore net in India and grossed Rs 401 crore worldwide. The Neem Karoli Baba biopic was made in just Rs 2 crore and has now earned 200 times its production cost.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 52: Neem Karoli Baba film mints Rs 400 crore worldwide
Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 400 crore
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Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has now grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide, earning 200 times its production cost. The devotional drama has pulled off one of the most extraordinary box office turnarounds of the year, going from a mere Rs 10 lakh opening to becoming a global theatrical blockbuster. Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial stars Shobinaw Satyaa in the lead. The film had an extremely slow start at the box office. However, everything changed after its first three weeks, when strong word of mouth began drawing more audiences to theatres and sent its collections soaring. Now in its eighth week, Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable run, defying conventional box office trends and adding substantial numbers even weeks after its release.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

After 51 days in theatres, Hanuman Ansh had collected Rs 298.03 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 389.85 crore. The film then delivered another impressive day on its eighth Sunday. On day 52, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 9 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 307.03 crore. It also added Rs 0.75 crore from overseas markets, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 38.50 crore. With this, the devotional drama has grossed Rs 401.20 crore globally, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in India and Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother. As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives. The film was released in India on August 7 and had its global release on September 11.

Hanuman Ansh is third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026

The devotional drama is the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy action blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 1080 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1810 crore worldwide. Sunny Deol-led Border 2 collected Rs 330 crore net in India and minted Rs 450 crore globally.

READ | Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 52: Neem Karoli Baba film crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India

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