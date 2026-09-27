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Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 52: Neem Karoli Baba film crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India

Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 305.07 crore net in India. Made in just Rs 2 crore, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial is the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Sunny Deol's Border 2.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 52: Neem Karoli Baba film crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India
Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 300 crore in India
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Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has turned into an unstoppable box office phenomenon. The devotional drama, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India, delivering one of the biggest surprises of the year. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film had a remarkably slow start, opening at just Rs 10 lakh. However, strong word of mouth triggered a dramatic turnaround after its first three weeks, sending its collections soaring. Now in its eighth week, Hanuman Ansh continues its extraordinary theatrical run, defying expectations at every turn. Led by Shobinaw Satyaa, the film was released in India on August 7 and received its global release on September 11.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 300 crore in India

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 298.03 crore net in India in its first 51 days, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 389.85 crore. The film is running to packed theatres even on its eighth Sunday. By 6 pm on September 27, the Neem Karoli Baba film had added Rs 7.04 crore net in India, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 305.07 crore, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in India.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother. As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

Hanuman Ansh is third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026

The devotional drama is the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy action blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 1080 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1810 crore worldwide. Sunny Deol-led Border 2 collected Rs 330 crore net in India and minted Rs 450 crore globally. 
 
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