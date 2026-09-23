Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 47: Neem Karoli Baba film beats Toxic, Peddi, Jana Nayagan; mints Rs 366 crore

Hanuman Ansh has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Yash's Toxic, Ram Charan's Peddi and Vijay's Jana Nayagan. It has become the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Sunny Deol's Border 2.

Hanuman Ansh is now one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film chronicles the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. Released on August 7, it opened slowly, earning around Rs 10 crore in its first three weeks. However, strong word of mouth sparked a dramatic turnaround, with the film going on to set new box office benchmarks. Made on a modest Rs 2 crore budget, Hanuman Ansh crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide last week.

How much did Hanuman Ansh earn on day 47?

On day 47, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 4.90 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 280.93 crore and India gross to Rs 331.70 crore. The devotional drama added another Rs 1 crore from overseas markets, taking its overseas gross to Rs 34.75 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 366.45 crore. The film had released in global markets on September 11.

Hanuman Ansh beats Toxic, Peddi, Jana Nayagan

Hanuman Ansh has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Toxic, Peddi and Jana Nayagan. The film has now moved past Yash-starrer Toxic (Rs 342 crore), Ram Charan's Peddi (Rs 341 crore) and Vijay's Jana Nayagan (Rs 324 crore) at the global box office. It is now the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 1813 crore) and Sunny Deol's Border 2 (Rs 450 crore).

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother. As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

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