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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 46: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic is now third highest-grossing film of 2026, crosses Rs 350 crore mark worldwide

Vishal Chaturvedi-directed Neem Karoli Baba's biopic is now the biggest Indian blockbuster of 2026, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Border 2. The movie has breached Rs 350 crore mark, and refuses to slow down.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 12:40 PM IST

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 46: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic is now third highest-grossing film of 2026, crosses Rs 350 crore mark worldwide
A poster of Hanuman Ansh (Image source: File photo)
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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 46: Speak about the miracle at the box office, and the biggest example would be Sobhinaw Satya-starrer Hanuman Ansh. A small-budget film, which was considered to be a washout in the first two weeks, went on to create history at the box office. This almost-forgotten film went on to become the most memorable, profitable film of the year. Such is the power of content and word of mouth. 

The movie is in its 7th week, and soon it will cross 50 days at the box office. The Vishal Chaturvedi-directed withstand the biggest films in the competition, including Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, Mirzapur: The Movie, and Haiwaan. 

What was called a disaster initially became the third highest-grossing film of 2026. Hanuman Ansh is now standing with Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Border 2. 

How much did Hanuman Ansh score on its 46th day? 

As Sacnilk reported, on its 7th Monday, the film showed a drop of 60% from the 7th Sunday, yet it earned Rs 4.15 crore net from 7629 shows. 

The total India gross collection is Rs 325.95 crore and total India net collections are Rs 276.03 crore so far.

Hanuman Ansh crossed Rs 350 crore worldwide? 

When it comes to overseas, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Day 46, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 33.75 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 359.70 crore.

Will Drishyam: The Conclusion end Hanuman Ansh's golden run

This week, The Vvaan will release in cinemas, but it will barely affect Hanuman Ansh, because Sidharth Malhotra's film has low buzz. However, on October 2, 2026, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion will release in cinemas, and it will take a mega opening. Drishyam 3 is expected to put an end to Hanuman Ansh. But will it happen? We'll have to wait for it.

 

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