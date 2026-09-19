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Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 44: Neem Karoli Baba film refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 250 crore in India

Made on a shoestring budget of just Rs 2 crore, the Neem Karoli Baba film Hanuman Ansh breached the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office earlier this week and has now crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India. The devotional drama is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and headlined by Shobinaw Satyaa.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 03:43 PM IST

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 44: Neem Karoli Baba film refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 250 crore in India
Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 250 crore in India
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The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh is enjoying a remarkable dream run at the box office. Headlined by Shobhinaw Satyaa and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film chronicles the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. Released in theatres on August 7, the film initially opened to a slow start, earning around Rs 10 crore in its first three weeks. However, strong word of mouth triggered a dramatic turnaround, and Hanuman Ansh has been unstoppable ever since. The film has continued to set new box office benchmarks with each passing day. Made on a shoestring budget of just Rs 2 crore, the Neem Karoli Baba film breached the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office earlier this week and has now crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 250 crore in India

The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial earned Rs 248.38 crore net in India in its first 43 days, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 316.30 crore. The film is running to packed theatres even on its seventh Saturday. By 3 pm on September 19, Hanuman Ansh had added Rs 2.04 crore net in India, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 250.42 crore, crossing the Rs 250 crore mark in India.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother. As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

Hanuman Ansh is third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

The devotional drama has become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy action blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 1080 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1810 crore worldwide. Sunny Deol-led Border 2 collected Rs 330 crore net in India and minted Rs 450 crore globally. 

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 44: Neem Karoli Baba film refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 250 crore in India
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