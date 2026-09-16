Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 41: Neem Karoli Baba film breaches Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 237.13 crore net in India and grossed Rs 300.25 crore worldwide. Made in just Rs 2 crore, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has emerged as the biggest surprise of the year.

Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh is ustoppable at the box office. The film, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has now crossed the Rs 300 crore-mark worldwide. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial opened to just Rs 10 lakh but witnessed a dramatic turnaround after strong word of mouth after three weeks. It has since emerged as the biggest surprise of the year and continues its extraordinary theatrical run in its sixth week. The Shobinaw Satyaa-led devotional drama was released in India on September 7 and had its global release on September 11.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 300 crore globally

Hanuman Ansh continued its remarkable box office run on Day 41, collecting Rs 6 crore net in India. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 237.13 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 280 crore. The Neem Karoli Baba biopic also maintained its momentum overseas, earning Rs 1.75 crore on day 41 and taking its total overseas gross to Rs 20.25 crore. With this, Hanuman Ansh has now crossed the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide, with its global gross collection reaching Rs 300.25 crore.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother. As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are Neem Karoli Baba's devotees

Neem Karoli Baba's legacy has also been linked to several prominent international and Indian personalities. Steve Jobs reportedly travelled to India in 1974 in search of him, while Mark Zuckerberg later visited Kainchi Dham, the ashram closely associated with the spiritual leader, after Jobs advised him to do so during a difficult phase. In India, the most famous devotees of Neem Karoli Baba are the power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have also visited Kainchi Dham.

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