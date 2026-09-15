Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 39: Neem Karoli Baba film leaves Mirzapur The Movie behind, earns Rs 222 crore in India

Hanuman Ansh continues its blockbuster run in its sixth week, earning Rs 8.25 crore on day 39 and taking its worldwide collection to Rs 279.80 crore. The Neem Karoli Baba film has now surpassed Mirzapur The Movie's worldwide gross of Rs 273.64 crore.

Made on a shoestring budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh arrived in theatres on August 7 with little buzz. However, strong word-of-mouth quickly turned the Neem Karoli Baba biopic into Hindi cinema's biggest surprise success story of the year. Now in its sixth week, the devotional drama continues to draw audiences, even leaving recent releases Mirzapur The Movie and Haiwaan behind.

How much did Hanuman Ansh earn on Day 39?

Hanuman Ansh maintained strong momentum on its sixth Monday, earning Rs 8.25 crore net in India. The latest collection takes its total India net to Rs 222.88 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 263.30 crore. The film is also holding well globally following its international release on September 11, adding another Rs 2 crore on day 39. Its overseas gross now stands at Rs 16.50 crore, taking the film's worldwide collection to a staggering Rs 279.80 crore.

Hanuman Ansh vs Mirzapur The Movie

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu-starrer Mirzapur The Movie, based on the popular Prime Video series, opened strongly at the box office, collecting Rs 148 crore net in India in its first week. However, the crime thriller is now facing stiff competition from Hanuman Ansh. On its second Monday, Mirzapur The Movie earned Rs 5.50 crore net in India - significantly less than the Rs 8.25 crore collected by Hanuman Ansh on its sixth Monday. So far, *Mirzapur The Movie* has earned Rs 190 crore net in India and has grossed Rs 273.64 crore worldwide, putting it just behind Hanuman Ansh in the global race.

What is Hanuman Ansh all about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The film chronicles his extraordinary spiritual journey, beginning with Lakshmi Narayan, a young man devastated by the death of his mother. Seeking answers to questions surrounding life, death and human suffering, he embarks on a journey across North India in search of God. His quest ultimately transforms him into Neem Karoli Baba, the revered saint whose philosophy of love, service and compassion went on to touch countless lives.

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