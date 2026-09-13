Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 38: Neem Karoli Baba film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 200 crore in India

Hanuman Ansh has crossed Rs 200 crore net in India after a remarkable turnaround at the box office. The Neem Karoli Baba biopic has earned Rs 206.59 crore domestically and Rs 244.07 crore worldwide by its sixth Sunday, emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026.

The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh is enjoying a remarkable dream run at the box office. Headlined by Shobhinaw Satyaa and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film chronicles the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. Released in theatres on August 7, the film initially had a slow start, earning around Rs 10 crore in its first three weeks. However, a strong word-of-mouth response sparked a dramatic turnaround, and Hanuman Ansh has been unstoppable ever since. The film has gone on to set new box office benchmarks with each passing day.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 200 crore in India

Hanuman Ansh has now crossed a major milestone at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 192.13 crore net in India in its first 37 days, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 236.50 crore. The film continued its extraordinary momentum on its sixth Sunday. By 6 pm on September 13, Hanuman Ansh had added Rs 14.46 crore net in India, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 206.59 crore. Its worldwide gross has also climbed to Rs 244.07 crore. The impressive performance has cemented the Neem Karoli Baba's biopic as one of the biggest sleeper hits and blockbusters of the year.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother. As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives. After its phenomenal run in India, Hanuman Ansh also expanded its theatrical reach overseas with a release on September 11.

Celebrities influenced by Neem Karoli Baba

Neem Karoli Baba's legacy has also been linked to several prominent international and Indian personalities. Steve Jobs reportedly travelled to India in 1974 in search of him, while Mark Zuckerberg later visited Kainchi Dham, the ashram closely associated with the spiritual leader, after Jobs advised him to do so during a difficult phase. In India, celebrities including Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have also visited Kainchi Dham.

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