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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 36: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic defeats Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan; earns 110% more than Haiwaan, collects...

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 36: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic defeats Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan; earns 110% more than Haiwaan, collects...

It's been over 30 days, and Hanuman Ansh is rewriting the records at the box office. A non-starrer, small-budget film went on to beat Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 12:04 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 36: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic defeats Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan; earns 110% more than Haiwaan, collects...
A still from Hanuman Ansh (Image source: Twitter)
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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 36: Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba continues to do miracles at the box office. It's been over 30 days, and Hanuman Ansh refuses to slow down and continues to dominate the cinemas. No one could have imagined that a non-starrer, small-budget film would be defeating big bosses of Bollywood. But in 2026, Hanuman Ansh did the unthinkable. This humble film has defeated the newly released Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan and did 2.1 times the box office of the Priyadarshan-directed film. 

How much did Hanuman Ansh earn at the box office? 

As Sacnilk reported, on Day 36, which is the 6th Friday, the film earned Rs 10.50 crore net from 5,743 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 205.15 crore. The total India net collections of Hanuman Ansh stand at Rs 173.63 crore. On Day 1 (August 7), Hanuman Ansh earned only Rs 10 lakh, and now on Day 36, it earned over Rs 10 crore- what an astonishing turnaround of the business, isn't it? 

Hanuman Ansh defeated Haiwaan on its Day 1 itself

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan had to bow down before Shobinaw Satyaa, as Haiwaan faced brutal rejection from the audience. Haiwaan earned Rs 3 crore only in India, and Hanuman Ansh did 110% more than the big release. In the future, Haiwaan will be pulled from cinemas after the weekend, and most of its shows will be allotted to Hanuman Ansh. 

This film will continue its stronghold till October 2. In the first week of October, Ajay Devgn will bring his Drishyam: The Conclusion. This movie is also among the most awaited and will mostly affect the run of Hanuman Ansh. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biopic of Laxman Das, who went on to become Neem Karoli Baba.

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