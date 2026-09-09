Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 33: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic races to Rs 150 crore, gives stiff competition to Mirzapur The Movie, earns...

Hanuman Ansh is now racing for Rs 150 crore net in India, and the film continues to posses a threat to new release, Mirzapur: The Movie.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 33: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic, Hanuman Ansh, continues to shatter expectations and records, maintaining a strong hold in its 5th week. Hanuman Ansh proved to be a big wonder packed in a small package. A small-budget film, which was ignored in the first two weeks, went on to become the most profitable Indian movie in 2026, beating Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. On its 5th Tuesday, with discounted ticket rates, the film scored in double digits and earned nearly as much as the latest release, Mirzapur: The Movie. Vishal Chaturvedi's humble directorial is refusing to give up against Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu's ensemble action drama.

Here's how much Hanuman Ansh earned on its 5th Tuesday?

As Sacnilk reported, on Day 33, Hanuman Ansh earned a net of Rs 11 crore from 7,778 shows. The total India gross collections of the film are Rs 169.20 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 143.13 crore so far. By its 5th Wednesday, the film is expected to hit the Rs 150 crore mark, and there are high chances that the film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark as well.

How is Hanuman Ansh giving tough competition to Mirzapur: The Movie?

When it comes to comparison, Mirzapur: The Movie on its first Tuesday earned Rs 15.85 crore. Whereas Hanuman Ansh, on its 5th Tuesday, is earning Rs 11 crore. The latter is proving to be a tough competitor to Mirzapur, and even poses a threat to the upcoming film, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan. The Priyadarshan directorial will be released in cinemas on September 11, and Hanuman Ansh is expected to fight toe-to-toe with it. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as the titular character, narrating the life of Neeb Karoli Baba.