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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 31: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic does unthinkable, crosses Rs 100 crore, scores biggest 5th Sunday of all time, collected...

Who would have imagined that a small-budget film would go on to create a rampage at the box office, that too after its third week? Hanuman Ansh's 5th Sunday collection will leave you shell-shocked.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 31: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic does unthinkable, crosses Rs 100 crore, scores biggest 5th Sunday of all time, collected...
A still from Hanuman Ansh (Image source: Screengrab)
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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 31: The best about records are, they're meant to be broken. Hanuman Ansh, the small-budget film that was ignored in the initial weeks, saw the historic turnaround from the third week onwards. It's been over a month, and the business of the movie is just getting bigger and better with each passing day. On its 5th Sunday, the film has registered the highest earnings by an Indian film of all time, including the Dhurandhar franchise. Read on to know the shocking box office earnings. 

How much did Hanuman Ansh earn on its 5th Sunday? 

As Sacnilk reported, on Day 31, Hanuman Ansh jumped 37.9% from Saturday, collected a net of Rs 22.75 crore from 7077 shows, bringing the total India gross collections to Rs 144.40 crore and total India net collections to Rs 122.13 Cr so far. The film has officially crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore, and that too in over a month. When it comes to occupancy, on its 5th Sunday, Hanuman Ansh had an average occupancy of 78.82%. The morning shows had 57%, the afternoon shows had 86.62%, and the evening shows had a record-breaking 92.85% occupancy. 

What will be the lifetime business of Hanuman Ansh? 

At present, the lifetime estimation of Hanuman Ansh is unpredictable. Despite Mirzapur: The Movie, Hanuman Ansh is going super strong, unaffected by the competition. It seems like it's just getting started. If the film will cross 50 day or 100-day benchmark, don't be surprised. Recently, even Taran Adarsh wrote on his social media that the lifetime business collection can't be predicted, as the film is gathering steam and performing better with each passing day. 

Also read: Exclusive: Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi admits he didn't like Bobby Deol's Aashram for..., says THIS on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana

What is Hanuman Ansh? 

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of spiritual guru Neeb Karori Baba, aka Neem Karoli Baba. The movie stars Shobhinav Satyaa, playing the lead role of Lakshman Das, a wanderer who went on to become one of the most influential spiritual gurus, Neem Karoli Baba. Apart from Satyaa, the movie also stars an ensemble cast, including Chandan Anand, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, and Mannish Chaudhary.

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