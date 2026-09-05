FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, here's how Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer rewrites rules of mainstream cinema

Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, rewrites rules of cinema

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut prepares bhog for Janmashtami, but gets brutally trolled for wearing footwear; netizens say 'she's disrespecting Hinduism'

Kangana prepares bhog for Janamasthmi, but gets brutally trolled for...

Karan Johar reviews Mirzapur The Movie, calls Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu film 'solid, kadak, masaledar ride'

Karan Johar reviews Mirzapur The Movie, calls it 'solid, kadak, masaledar ride'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20

Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 29: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic scripts history on Janmashtami, gives solid competition to Mirzapur The Movie, earns...

A film which got released a month ago is performing super-strong at the box office, and even giving tough competition to the massy entertainer, Mirzapur: The Movie

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 11:44 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 29: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic scripts history on Janmashtami, gives solid competition to Mirzapur The Movie, earns...
A poster of Hanuman Ansh (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 29: Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vishal Chauturvedi, the breakout actor-director duo, are scripting history. Their small-budget film continues to break and set records. Hanuman Ansh, the biopic on Neem Karoli Baba, refuses to settle down and poses solid competition to the new releases. A month ago, Hanuman Ansh was released with little to no buzz and was declared a flop in the first two weeks. But the turnaround from the third week onwards is unprecedented. Not only has the film become the most profitable film of 2026, beating Dhruandhar 2, but it has also become the biggest devotional hit, beating the 50-year-old record of Jai Santoshi Maa. 

    Hanuman Ansh is now racing to Rs 100 crore 

    As Sacnilk reported, on Day 29, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 10 crore across 5,055 shows, bringing total India gross collections to Rs 97.77 crore. The total India net collections are Rs 82.88 crore so far. The average occupancy on 5th Friday was 52.46%, with 25.62% in the morning shows, 62% in the afternoon shows, 64.23% in the evening shows, and 58% in the night shows. 

    Also read: Exclusive: Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi admits he didn't like Bobby Deol's Aashram for..., says THIS on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana

    Hanuman Ansh is posing a threat to Mirzapur: The Movie 

    Hanuman Ansh has already washed out Yash's Toxic. As compared to the small-budget film, the mega actioner only earned Rs 1.75 crore on it's second Friday. Whereas Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released on September 4, earned Rs 25.15 crore. Going ahead, Hanuman Ansh will fight toe-to-toe at the box office with Mirzapur. If Ali Fazal's movie earns around 30 crore on Saturday, Hanuman Ansh is also expected to score more than 15 crore on its 30th Day. 

    About Hanuman Ansh

    Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biopic based on Neeb Karori Baba, aka Neem Karoli Baba. The movie is based on the book Divine Detour. The movie also stars Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Can Pakistan stop dominant India? Head-to-head record, key battles and match preview
    IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Can Pakistan stop dominant India?
    'Very distressing to see assault on protesters': Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan slams police crackdown at Jantar Mantar
    Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan slams police crackdown at Jantar Mantar
    Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, here's how Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer rewrites rules of mainstream cinema
    Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, rewrites rules of cinema
    Viral video: Kangana Ranaut prepares bhog for Janmashtami, but gets brutally trolled for wearing footwear; netizens say 'she's disrespecting Hinduism'
    Kangana prepares bhog for Janamasthmi, but gets brutally trolled for...
    Explosions heard near Iran's Kharg Island oil terminal in Gulf, tanker targeted by US missile: Report
    Explosions heard near Iran's Kharg Island oil terminal in Gulf: Report
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
    Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
    OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
    Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
    SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
    As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
    As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
    From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
    5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement