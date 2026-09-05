Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 29: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic scripts history on Janmashtami, gives solid competition to Mirzapur The Movie, earns...

A film which got released a month ago is performing super-strong at the box office, and even giving tough competition to the massy entertainer, Mirzapur: The Movie

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 29: Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vishal Chauturvedi, the breakout actor-director duo, are scripting history. Their small-budget film continues to break and set records. Hanuman Ansh, the biopic on Neem Karoli Baba, refuses to settle down and poses solid competition to the new releases. A month ago, Hanuman Ansh was released with little to no buzz and was declared a flop in the first two weeks. But the turnaround from the third week onwards is unprecedented. Not only has the film become the most profitable film of 2026, beating Dhruandhar 2, but it has also become the biggest devotional hit, beating the 50-year-old record of Jai Santoshi Maa.

Hanuman Ansh is now racing to Rs 100 crore

As Sacnilk reported, on Day 29, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 10 crore across 5,055 shows, bringing total India gross collections to Rs 97.77 crore. The total India net collections are Rs 82.88 crore so far. The average occupancy on 5th Friday was 52.46%, with 25.62% in the morning shows, 62% in the afternoon shows, 64.23% in the evening shows, and 58% in the night shows.

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Hanuman Ansh is posing a threat to Mirzapur: The Movie

Hanuman Ansh has already washed out Yash's Toxic. As compared to the small-budget film, the mega actioner only earned Rs 1.75 crore on it's second Friday. Whereas Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released on September 4, earned Rs 25.15 crore. Going ahead, Hanuman Ansh will fight toe-to-toe at the box office with Mirzapur. If Ali Fazal's movie earns around 30 crore on Saturday, Hanuman Ansh is also expected to score more than 15 crore on its 30th Day.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biopic based on Neeb Karori Baba, aka Neem Karoli Baba. The movie is based on the book Divine Detour. The movie also stars Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles.