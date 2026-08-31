Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 25: Neem Karoli Baba's biopic continues its victory march, races to Rs 50 crore, 4th Monday's earning is...

Hanuman Ansh, the small-budget film, is trending better than Toxic, and on Monday it suffers a drop, but not as severe as Yash's gangster drama.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 25: The best thing about the box office is that it's unpredictable. Months ago, Anurag Kashyap complained that since his movie Bandar didn't get proper showcase, the reduced number of shows resulted in an absurd box office status. But Shobhinav Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh proved that when a content gets clicked among the masses, nothing can stand in its way, and obstacles turn into solutions. On its 4th Monday, the Neem Karoli baba's biopic continues its victory march, despite a drop of over 50% from Sunday, and is now racing in full force for Rs 50 crore.

How much did Hanuman Ansh earn on its 4th Monday?

As Sacnilk reported, on Day 25, which is the 4th Monday, the film collected a net of Rs 5.15 crore. The total India gross collections are Rs 53.43 crore, and the total India net collections of Hanuman Ansh are Rs 45.28 crore so far. When it comes to occupancy, the film had an average strength of 19.33% with 9.46% in the morning shows, 20.08% in the afternoon shows, and 22.31% in the evening shows.

How is Hanuman Ansh trending better than Toxic?

Yash's gangster drama was almost completely rejected by the masses, as it suffered a drop of 67% from Sunday. Hanuman Ansh also faced a drop, but a comparatively low one. The small-budget film was made on a Rs 2-3 crore budget, and it has earned over 500% profits. On the other hand, Toxic is causing massive, king-size losses to its stakeholders. Imagine a movie was shot in the English language, not in Hindi, and has earned only Rs 39.25 crore.

What lies ahead for Hanuman Ansh

On the upcoming Friday, Mirzapur: The Movie will be released, which will certainly have an effect on the release. The screens will be divided, and if Mirzapur works, it will have dominance. Nevertheless, Hanuman Ansh is the most profitable movie of this year, and we should be proud of that.