Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 24: Power of content makes this small budget film unstoppable, trends better than Toxic, earns highest on 4th Sunday

Box office is unpredictable, and Hanuman Ansh proved it again. When was the last time you heard that a film earned the most on its 24th day?

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 24: Budget, star cast, production value, doesn't matter if the content gets clicked among the masses. When was the last time you heard that a film scores the most on its 24th day? Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh is the sweet, rare exception. This low-budget film, with no star cast, was called a flop in the first two weeks. But the miraculous revival at the box office, that too in the third week, is a phenomenon itself. Read further to be shocked.

How much did Hanuman Ansh earn on its 4th Sunday?

As Sacnilk reported, Hanuman Ansh scored the biggest day on Day 24. On the 4th Sunday, the film shocked trade pundits and earned in double digits. Reportedly, on Day 24, Hanuman Ansh showed a 37.8% growth from Saturday's net collection of Rs 9.25 crore. The film surprisingly collected a net of Rs 12.75 crore, bringing total India gross collections to Rs 47.33 crore and total India net collections to Rs 40.13 Cr so far. The film is now heading for the Rs 50 crore mark. With an average occupancy of 64.14%, Hanuman Ansh is trending better than Toxic.

How is Hanuman Ansh trending better than Toxic?

When it comes to comparison, Toxic showed a drop of 8.5%, whereas Hanuman Ansh showed a growth of 37.8%. The occupancy of the small-budget film is better than Yash's actioner.

Hanuman Ansh: The most profitable movie of 2026?

Made on a production budget of Rs 2-3 crore, the film has already earned Rs 40 crore, showing more than 700% profit. The data proves Hanuman Ansh is the most profitable movie of Bollywood.

About Hanuman Ansh

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of spiritual guru Neeb Karori Baba, aka Neem Karoli Baba. The movie stars Shobhinav Satyaa, playing the lead role of Lakshman Das, a wanderer who went on to become one of the most influential spiritual gurus, Neeb Karori Baba. Apart from Satyaa, the movie also stars an ensemble cast, including Chandan Anand, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, and Mannish Chaudhary.