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Hanuman Ansh: After Rs 250 crore blockbuster success, Neem Karoli Baba film to release in Telugu on this date

Famous Telugu filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is set to present the Telugu version of Hanuman Ansh, which will hit theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 18. Made on a Rs 2 crore budget, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise box office blockbuster, crossing Rs 250 crore worldwide.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 10:05 PM IST

Hanuman Ansh: After Rs 250 crore blockbuster success, Neem Karoli Baba film to release in Telugu on this date
Hanuman Ansh Telugu release date
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Made on a shoestring budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, opened without much fanfare upon its release on August 7. But strong word-of-mouth soon changed its fortunes, turning the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial into one of the most unexpected success stories of the year. What began as a low-key theatrical release has since transformed into a remarkable box office run. The devotional drama has now crossed Rs 200 crore in India net collections and Rs 250 crore in worldwide gross, and its success is set to reach a new audience with its upcoming Telugu release.

Trivikram Srinivas to present Hanuman Ansh in Telugu

Famous Telugu filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is set to present the Telugu version of Hanuman Ansh, which will hit theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 18. Trivikram's wife and producer Sai Soujanya's production banner Fortune Four Cinemas officially announced the release on X. The announcement read, "The film that became a nationwide sensation is now set to captivate Telugu audiences Experience the divine tale of Sri Neem Karoli Baba Ji with #HanumanAnsh. Presented by #TrivikramSrinivas Telugu Theatrical Release by @Fortune4Cinemas. Grand Release in Telugu on September 18th."

What is Hanuman Ansh all about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The film chronicles his extraordinary spiritual journey, beginning with Lakshmi Narayan, a young man devastated by the death of his mother. Seeking answers to questions surrounding life, death and human suffering, he embarks on a journey across North India in search of God. His quest ultimately transforms him into Neem Karoli Baba, the revered saint whose philosophy of love, service and compassion went on to touch countless lives.

Hanuman Ansh is third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

The devotional drama has become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026 after Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2 and Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer war drama Border 2. Produced by Vishal's Swambhu Media Network Pvt Ltd, Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, and Anupriya Nagar, the film expanded its international footprint, with Hombale Films releasing it in overseas markets on September 11. Now, with Trivikram Srinivas backing its Telugu release, Hanuman Ansh is looking to replicate its unlikely success story with audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

READ | Hanuman Ansh box office collection: Neem Karoli Baba film is a bonafide blockbuster, crosses Rs 250 crore worldwide

 

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