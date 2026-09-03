Neem Karoli Baba’s legacy has been linked to several prominent international and Indian personalities, including Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Julia Roberts, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma. After a blockbuster theatrical run in India, Hanuman Ansh is being released internationally by Hombale Films.

The story of Neem Karoli Baba, the revered spiritual figure whose teachings and influence have been associated with global icons such as Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Julia Roberts, is now set to reach audiences beyond India. After making its mark at the Indian box office, the Hindi devotional drama Hanuman Ansh is heading to international markets, with Hombale Films taking charge of its overseas distribution. The film will release internationally on September 11, 2026.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. Revered by devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman, the spiritual leader was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and selfless service. His influence extended well beyond India, particularly among Western spiritual seekers who travelled to the country during the 1960s and 1970s in search of spiritual guidance.

Announcing the film's international distribution, Hombale Films shared on social media, "A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, @hombalefilms, are proud to take #HanumanAnsh to international audiences through HombaleOverseas. The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as @hanumanansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026."

The film has already been released in India and has enjoyed a strong theatrical run, showing a remarkable growth trajectory at the box office. According to reported figures, Hanuman Ansh opened at approximately Rs 10 lakh and went on to collect Rs 63.82 crore by Day 26, becoming India's most profitable film of 2026.

Neem Karoli Baba’s legacy has also been linked to several prominent international and Indian personalities. Steve Jobs reportedly travelled to India in 1974 in search of Maharaj-ji, while Mark Zuckerberg later visited Kainchi Dham, the ashram closely associated with the spiritual leader, after Jobs advised him to do so during a difficult phase. Actress Julia Roberts has also spoken about the influence Neem Karoli Baba had on her spiritual journey. In India, celebrities including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also visited Kainchi Dham, which remains one of the most prominent places associated with Maharaj-ji.

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