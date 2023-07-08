Search icon
'Itni badi galti kaise...': Hanuman actor Vikram Mastal reacts to Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir's apology

Manoj Muntashir finally apologised for hurting religious sentiments with his dialogue in Adipurush, but actor Vikram Mastal has questioned the late action taken by the famous writer

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

Still of Vikram Mastal with Adipurush poster

Actor Vikram Mastal, who has played Lord Hanuman in the series Ramayan, has reacted to Adipurush dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir's apology. On July 8, Manoj apologised for 'hurting people's sentiments' with his much-debated, controversial dialogues, and wrote a heartfelt apology on his Twitter handle. 

A few hours after Manoj's apology, Vikram shared his views about Manoj's note and asserted that Manoj reacted too late, and this realisation should have happened right after the release. As per the report of News18, Vikram said, "Aapne (Manoj Muntashir) Sanatan dharam ki poore vishva mein aapne Rs 600 crore kharch kar badnaami ki hai (You have defamed Sanatan (Dharma) before the whole world by spending Rs 600 crores." He further said, "Aapko pehle din hi maafi mangni chaiye thi. Aap samajdaar aur padhe-likhe ho kar hokar itni badi galti kaise kar sakte hai (You should have apologized on day one. How can you make such a big mistake by being intelligent and educated)."

Three weeks after the release, Manoj Muntashir has finally apologised for 'hurting people's emotions' as he penned an apology note on his social media handles on Saturday, July 8, in Hindi and English, which read, "I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."

cre_Trending

His apology hasn't gone down well with netizens. One of the Twitter users quoted-tweeted him, "Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is at the tail end of its theatrical run & now this fellow makes this statement whereas previously he refused to even accept Hanuman ji as God & what not unacceptable was featured in the movie in terms of tapori language!", while another wrote, "Your contribution in destroying the great legacy of Bhagwan Ram is not less than Islamic jihadi. They break our temples but you have broken the soul of the great character of the Lord Rama. Shameful." Om Raut-directed Adipurush was released in cinemas on June 16.

 

 

