Hansika Motwani makes first public appearance after divorce, seeks peace, blessing at Golden Temple: 'Held by him, always'

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Hansika Motwani visited the Golden Temple and shared photos on her Instagram. The actress further assured her fans that she's always 'held' by the almighty, and expressed full faith in him.
Actress Hansika Motwani spent some peaceful moments at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya. She took to her official social media handle and posted a couple of pictures from the Golden Temple, sharing her quiet moment of faith with her Instagram family.
Hansika Motwani seeks peace at the Golden Temple
The 'Maha' actress was seen dressed in a simple pink suit with her head covered with a dupatta. The Golden Temple shining behind her and the still water around made the whole moment even more serene. Her caption for the post read, "Held by Him, always. Waheguru di meher naal (sic)." Hansika was accompanied by her mother, Mona Motwani, during her religious visit.
Seems like Hansika has decided to keep a positive outlook after separating from her husband. Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories and posted the message, saying, "Chardi Kala always". The Punjabi phrase signifies keeping a positive mindset and being resilient despite all the challenges life throws at you.
About Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding
Hansika and Sohael tied the knot in December 2022 in a lavish wedding ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. However, speculations about trouble in their marriage started doing the rounds a few years after their wedding. The rumours about the couple facing a rough patch gained momentum after Hansika deleted photos featuring Sohael from her Instagram.
Meanwhile, Hansika's ex-sister-in-law and TV actress Muskan Nancy James also recently used social media to share an indirect reaction to the divorce.
"Requesting a few social media platforms to please keep me away from someone else's life. You have always been supportive and understanding, and I truly appreciate that. Kindly don't associate me with someone's absolutely fake world. I don't have Paid PR-let time reveal the truth. 'Sab Samay ka khel Hai.' Peace, Love & Karma," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.