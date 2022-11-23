Hansika Motwani leaves for Mata Ki Chowki, ahead of her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani and Soheal Kathuriya's wedding happens to be a big fat Indian wedding, and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. The Koi Mil Gaya actress was spotted leaving for Mata Ki Chowki, and she was captured by the paparazzi. While leaving for the venue from the car, Hansika, dressed up in a lovely red saree thanked the media.

Paparazzo Yogen Shah shared the video on his Instagram, and captioned it saying, "Hansika Motwani spotted leaving for her Mata ki chowki today in Mumbai."

Watch the video

Hansika Motwani took the internet by surprise by announcing her engagement with entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya. However, the netizens are now stunned by learning that bride-to-be Motwani has attended the first wedding of her future would be. Sounds confusing, isn't it? We will explain.

While researching a bit about Sohael, we found out that this is his second marriage. He was earlier married to a woman named Rinky Bajaj in 2016. Here's another interesting fact, Bajaj was also a common friend of Hansika. In an old wedding video of Sohael and Rinky's wedding, Hansika was captured enjoying the festivities. The video and the actress' connection with Sohael's first wife will surely surprise you.

According to a report in India Today, Hansika and Sohael have been best of friends for quite some time. The duo are business partners as well, and together they have planned several events. After working closely together, Sohael and Hansika eventually fell in love with each other.

"Now and Forever (black heart emoji)." Sohail commented, "I love you my life (red heart emoji) #NowAndForever," she captioned the post. Hansika's dreamy post about her engagement left everyone in awe. As per reports, the duo will get hitched in December 2022. Hansika was known for her brief stint in Bollywood and Television with films like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Koi Mil Gaya, Aap Ka Surroor.