Hansika Motwani divorce rumours: Husband Sohael Khaturiya reacts amid reports of separation after 2 years of marriage

The last time Sohael Khaturiya shared anything about Sohael was on their first wedding anniversary

Once known as the adorable child star from Koi... Mil Gaya, Hansika Motwani is now in the news for a more personal reason,rumours surrounding her marriage with businessman Sohael Khaturiya. Speculation is rife that the two may be heading for a split, just two years after their lavish wedding.

Sohael Breaks Silence on Divorce Buzz

While Hansika has chosen to stay quiet, Sohael has now reacted to the divorce chatter. In a statement to Hindustan Times, he firmly denied the rumours, saying, "It's not true." Despite the denial, he refrained from addressing reports that the couple is no longer living together.

Living Apart? What Reports Say

A source cited by Hindustan Times claims the couple has been staying separately for a while now. Hansika is reportedly living with her mother, while Sohael has moved in with his parents. The insider added that after tying the knot in December 2022,

"When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael’s family. However, adjusting with a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted."

Missing in Action: No Posts With Husband Since 2023

Hansika’s Instagram, which once featured several moments with Sohael, has been noticeably void of his presence since last year. Her absence of posts with him has only added to the growing speculation. The last time she shared anything about Sohael was on their first wedding anniversary. Along with a montage of their wedding moments, she wrote:

"Happy 1st anniversary babe. This year has been nothing but a blessing. Best decision of my life. love you."

Fairytale Wedding & Reality Show Spotlight

The couple got married in a dreamy destination wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur on December 4, 2022. Their relationship soon became the centre of attention when they starred in the Disney+ Hotstar show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, which premiered in February 2023.

The series offered fans an inside look into their wedding prep, ceremonies, and behind-the-scenes moments, showcasing a fairy-tale love story that may now be facing real-life hurdles.