Hansal Mehta takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, reacts to netizen who said 'you gave her a flop'

Hansal Mehta, on Monday, took to Twitter and gave a befitting reply to a social media user who said ‘you gave Kangana Ranaut a flop.’ The filmmaker reacted to the tweet and said, “yeah! I shouldn’t have made Dhaakad.’

It all started when a social media user tagged Hansal and wrote, “ shame on you..you gave flop film to Kangana.”

Yeah. I shouldn’t have made Dhaakad. https://t.co/iCm4XVKzEG — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 12, 2022

For the unversed, Kangana is making headlines because of her statements on Brahmastra’s box office collection. She even questioned the film trade analysts and makers who said that the film is hit. In her Instagram Story, Kangana has expressed the wish to question Karan Johar over Brahmastra's box office figures. In a long note, Kangana wrote that she wants to understand why Karan Johar has been sharing the gross box office collection figures for Brahmastra and not nett collection. She further went on to question how a film that has reportedly collected Rs 60 crore nett can be declared a hit considering the Rs 650 crore budget it was made on.

Kangana asked Karan to enlighten her on the economics of the business as she took a dig at him saying that there seem to be different parameters for 'movie mafia' and underprivileged people like her. After this, netzines started trolling Dhaakad star for giving a flop.

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta praised Brahmastra and wrote about his struggle of getting a movie ticket. Later he appreciated the film and wrote, "I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows. And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE." He continued and wished the movie should do wonders, "So much respect for the passion and perseverance of #AyaanMukherjee @karanjohar @malhotra_namit. Also the ever luminous #RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08. I really hope this film works wonders."