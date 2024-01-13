Headlines

'Because of this attitude...': Hansal Mehta slams Omar Abdullah's 'regressive' attack on Maharani shoot in J&K Assembly

Hansal Mehta reacted after Omar Abdullah slams Maharani shoot inside J&K assembly.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 03:27 PM IST

Hansal Mehta slams Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah, the vice-president of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, criticized the Maharani shoot inside J&K assembly. He labeled it as 'an absolute shame.' 

He took to Twitter and wrote, "The true face of “the mother of democracy”, where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat & governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame!!!!"

Hansal reacted to this and said, "Why is it a shame? How is filming of a drama demeaning democracy or the ‘mother of democracy’? Every body on a film set including actors, background actors(called ‘extras’ by you) are all citizens of this country and have every right to work with dignity and deserve respect and understanding- at least from somebody as educated as yourself."

He added, "In countries around the world we are given use of public places, government buildings, council halls and the like for shooting. It is because of this unwelcoming attitude that india is considered an unfriendly shooting location and we often prefer shooting abroad. I have great respect for you but this feels very disrespectful, regressive and myopic."

One of the Twitter users replied to him and wrote, "Don't you realise he is saying this because the Assembly is not being used for its main purpose. If it was I would agree with your argument. Now it's just a beautiful building to provide a background to fictional movies and shows."

The filmmaker in reply wrote, "Written in that disparaging tone? Make your point but please not at the altar of somebody’s dignity." In another tweet, he mentioned, "Thank you but if it was written in a clearer manner it wouldn’t have elicited my outrage. Maybe I lack your deep intellect."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

