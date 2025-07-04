Hansal Mehta slams actors for template promotions for illusion: 'Same 10 questions, same podcasts, same studios'

Without naming any particular film or artist, Hansal Mehta reflected on the formulaic nature of modern-day marketing campaigns, questioning whether these efforts genuinely engage viewers or simply maintain an illusion of success.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to share his thoughts on the current state of film and series promotions. Reflecting on the repetitive nature of celebrity interviews and media appearances, he questioned whether these generic marketing strategies truly connect with audiences or simply maintain an illusion of success. Without naming any particular film or artist, Mehta reflected on the formulaic nature of modern-day marketing campaigns, questioning whether these efforts genuinely engage viewers or simply maintain an illusion of success.

On Friday, the veteran filmmaker took to his X handle to point out how promotional activities today often follow a rigid template—the same actors appearing on the same podcasts, answering the same questions, and making identical appearances across cities and events. Hansal wrote, "Do these generic, template promotions for films and series actually work? Do they make people watch? Do they make the film/series any better? Or do they simply sustain an ecosystem built on illusion—PR agencies, costume designers, event planners, influencers, sponsors, red carpets, press conferences, paid ‘reviews’, social media fluff. It all looks like success."

"It feels like popularity. But is it? Shouldn’t a good trailer stir curiosity? Shouldn’t compelling promo units and—most importantly—a good film or series be enough? Instead, we’re stuck watching the same actors answer the same 10 questions on the same podcasts in the same studios, flying from one city to another, chasing a perception. This isn’t a rant—it’s a question: What’s the best way to promote a story today without becoming part of a machinery that serves neither the art nor the artist?", Mehta concluded.

Do these generic, template promotions for films and series actually work?

Do they make people watch? Do they make the film/series any better? Or do they simply sustain an ecosystem built on illusion—PR agencies, costume designers, event planners, influencers, sponsors, red… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 4, 2025

Hansal Mehta, known for his outspoken nature, is widely known for directing movies like, Shahid, Faraaz, Chhalaang, and OTT series Scam 1992 Season 1 and Scoop. Mehta began his career in 1993 by directing the television cookery show Khana Khazana on Zee TV, which also marked the launch of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s journey on the small screen.

