Hansal Mehta says Kangana Ranaut has become too self-centered, says working with her was 'massive mistake'

Hansal Mehta Kangana Ranaut

Acclaimed director Hansal Mehta has always impressed classes and the masses with his films. However, his 2017 directorial Simran with Kangana Ranaut, tanked miserably at the box office. Mehta recalled his film with Kangana as a 'massive mistake.' During a recent interaction with Mashable India, Mehta opened up on Ranaut's creative interference that ruined his vision.

When Hansal was quipped about Kangana taking over the edit, the director said, "Edit nahi takeover kia the usne, to be fair to her, but edit takeover karne ke liye kuch tha nahi kyunki material hi vahi tha jo usne shoot karvaya tha." Hansal further continued that Ranaut has become too self-centered, and that's what has gone against her. "She is a very talented actor, she is a very good actor, really really good actor who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are." Hansal even took an example from her recent disaster Dhaakad and pointed out the issue with Kangana, "Abhi kuch gaana aaya uska… she is a woman on fire… you are basically talking about yourself. You know these are things you aspire for yourself, you put it there." At last, Hansal concluded by saying that working with Kangana was a 'massive mistake,' "It’s not even my place to criticise what choices she makes. She’s a big star, even today and she is a very good actor, I maintain that and working with her, we didn’t gel. Working with her was a massive mistake.”

Before Hansal, Simran's writer Apurva Asrani also claimed in interviews that Kangana had taken over as the creative call on the film after Hansal had quit the project. Kangana had even mocked him by calling him 'spineless' and 'coward.' On the work front, Kangana's last release, Dhaakad was a major disaster at the box office. She will next be seen in Emergency.