MS Dhoni spotted playing golf in casual get-together with close friends - See pic
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare to beat Japan 3-2, take top spot in Pool A
'This is the real man': Husband dances to cheer wife in labour, wholesome hospital video wins Internet
Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an effortless look
Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar Rao in Shahid: 'An actor was born'
Top 5 Bollywood dance face-offs including Pinga, Dola Re Dola and more that still rule our hearts
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos flopped: 'He stopped...'
From Allu Arjun To Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna’s most loved on-screen pairings
‘Cute Ganesh thief’: Little boy refuses to let go of Lord Ganesha idol, viral video leaves netizens smiling; WATCH
'No shoulder to cry on': Former India coach recalls Mohammed Siraj’s painful stay in 'five-star jail' hotel room after father’s passing
BOLLYWOOD
For Shahid, Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance at the 61st National Film Awards, along with Hansal Mehta being honored with the Best Director Award.
Rajkummar Rao gave a memorable performance as lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi in Shahid. Director Hansal Mehta has now revealed how he convinced his producers to cast the actor in his film with a poster. Wishing him on his 41st birthday, Hansal shared the poster on his official Instagram handle. The director added that several people believed that the title of the drama was not commercially feasible, and many members from the initial team even dropped out of the project.
"This was a poster we made so that we could convince our producer @sunil_s_bohra that this FTII pass out boy was the man to play Shahid Azmi. The film had this title because according to many a Muslim title wasn’t commercially feasible enough. Many people from the initial team dropped out but among the few who steadfastly believed was a young boy called Rajkummar Rao", Hansal wrote.
Lauding Rajkummar for his passion, the filmmaker added: "He gave the part his immense talent, his passion and over 11 months of his life. In him I not only found one of the closest collaborations in my career but also a boy who soon became family. It’s his birthday today. This poster is where it all began. An actor was born. A bond was formed. And we were blessed. Happy birthday my dear @rajkummar_rao."
Written by Sameer Gautam Singh, Shahid was jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Sunil Bohra in collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the UTV Spotboy banner. The Hansal Mehta directorial also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Baljinder Kaur in crucial roles, along with others.
Shahid, released in 2013 and inspired by the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi who was assassinated in 2010, received a lot of critical acclaim. Rajkummar even won the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance at the 61st National Film Awards, along with Hansal Mehta being honored with the Best Director Award.
READ | Films That Deserved Better: How critics and audience never gave Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet a fair chance