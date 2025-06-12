Rajkummar Rao portrayed the terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, known for kidnapping and murdering Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl, in Hansal Mehta-directed Omerta.

Hansal Mehta, who has made critically acclaimed films and series like Shahid, Scam 1992, Aligarh, and Scoop, directed the biographical crime drama film Omerta, based on the life of the British Pakistani terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, in 2018. Rajkummar Rao portrayed the role of the Sheikh, who plotted the murder of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

The militant was arrested for his involvement in the 1994 kidnappings of Western tourists in India, but was later released in 1999 after the terrorists hijacked Indian Airlines Flight 814 and demanded the release of Sheikh, Masood Azhar (who later founded Jaish-e-Mohammed), and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar.

On late Tuesday night, an X (formerly Twitter) user questioned Hansal Mehta why he made a film on a terrorist as he asked, "Dear Hansal Mehta, I watch Omerta. Still don't understand the reason to pick a story of a militant that too in lead role. Postive negative step aside. We live in a nation which is full of stories yet you've choosen a story of militant. Disheartening."

Reacting to the user in the style that he aksed, the director answered on Wednesday early morning, "You watched Omertà. Bravo. Still don’t understand the reason to write a post — in wrong grammar — to the filmmaker. Nation full of stories, yes. Also full of free advice and unpaid editors. Positive, negative step aside. You can still make up for lost time… by not wasting more of it writing to me. Disheartening. For both of us."

Meanwhile, Mehta's last release was the murder mystery crime drama The Buckingham Murders, which hit theatres in September 2024. It marked the production debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also headlined the film as detective Jasmeet Bhamra. The movie also starred celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Keith Allen.

