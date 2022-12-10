Hansal Mehta reacts to ‘disgusting’ ad featuring Rishabh Pant, says 'pimp yourself but..'

File photo

Hansal Mehta is unhappy with a recent advertisement that features cricketer Rishabh Pant. In the commercial, Rishabh can be seen practising classical singing while making fun of the genre. It is "disgusting and disrespectful," according to Hansal.

“This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down,” Hansal wrote in his tweet.

In the advertisement, Rishabh Pant ponders what he would have done instead of play cricket. The next scene has Rishabh in a fictitious classical singing role. But he stands like the wicket keeper in front of the microphones and sings poorly.

This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down. pic.twitter.com/a9KIs23heL — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 10, 2022

While the commercial was in foul taste, the author Munish Bharadwaj responded to Hansal saying it doesn't justify being taken down.

“It’s in bad taste. Sure. Agreed. But why pull it down? IMO, Freedom of expression should be absolute as long as it’s not inciting violence or harm to anyone. Also, art and its rich traditions will remain intact forever but silly ads like these will be forgotten in seconds.”

Also read: Amid #BoycottDobaaraa trend, Hansal Mehta defends Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu's film

Hansal then wrote, “Sure Munish. You have every right to think so. I’m offended and I have a right to say so. Same FoS. And yes maybe asking for it to be pulled down might be too much to ask. It’s a way of telling advertisers to be sensitive and respectful - particularly of one tradition that, like sports, transcends race/religion/borders and is one of the greatest unifiers. Do not ridicule it.”

Munish then wrote, “Yes. Can’t argue with that. But we all agree that this is in extremely poor taste. Disgusting.”

For the unversed, he is currently working on an untitled thriller movie starring Kareena Kapoor.