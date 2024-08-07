Twitter
Bangladesh: Interim govt headed by Muhammad Yunus to take oath tomorrow

Vinesh Phogat's first picture from hospital surfaces after her disqualification from Paris Olympics , See here

India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

Bollywood

Hansal Mehta reacts after X user calls him 'ghatiya aadmi', tells him to move to Bangladesh or Pakistan: 'Tu sirf...'

The Twitter user called Hansal Mehta a 'ghatiya aadmi' and told him to leave India.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 05:45 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Hansal Mehta reacts after X user calls him 'ghatiya aadmi', tells him to move to Bangladesh or Pakistan: 'Tu sirf...'
Hansal Mehta (Image credit: Twitter)
Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta has been vocal on social media about the violent clashes in Bangladesh. While his opinions have sparked controversy, one user harshly criticized him, suggesting he should move to Dhaka or Karachi. 

The user called Hansal Mehta a 'ghatiya aadmi' (despicable person) and urged him to relocate to a country he is loyal to. The social media user wrote, "Tu sirf ghatiya film maker nahin ghatiya aadmi bhi hai! Teri poori biradari waisi hai. You should relocate to Dhaka or Karachi asap. Move to the country you are loyal to. This is still a Hindu country. I hope the authorities investigate the source of funds for your industry ASAP."

Filmmaker shared the tweet and wrote, "Oh you poor, sore loser."

Amid Bangladesh unrest, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said on Monday, recalled the threats he received for his 2022 film Faraaz, which was based on a terror attack in Dhaka and is still banned in the country as it allegedly portrayed authorities in a "poor light". Mehta, who often uses social media to express his opinion on a range of issues, shared a lengthy post on X as he saw the events unfold in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and left the country following massive protests with extraordinary scenes of crowds swarming the streets of the capital and vandalising the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Mehta termed Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of the Bangladesh founder, a "highly authoritarian leader" who was afraid of any criticism towards herself.

"Seeing the events unfold in Bangladesh reminds me of the Faraaz release saga. It is streaming globally on Netflix except in Bangladesh where it has been banned. The release of Faraaz based on the Holey Artisan Bakery, Dhaka attack of 2016 was sought to be stalled for nearly 18 months. I was visited at home by the otherwise very amiable Bangladesh High Commissioner of the time, I was constantly threatened and/or called by sources supposedly from the Indian 'cabinet secretariat' to tell me that the film would strain India’s relations with Bangladesh", Mehta wrote.

The National Award-winning filmmaker added, "I received multiple calls from high ranking police officials, alleged secret service agents, I have been accorded police protection for perceived threats from terror organisations, was put through lengthy litigation in Indian courts, was levelled rude allegations by many who said 'this is not your story to tell', am still battling bogus litigation in the Bangladesh courts."

