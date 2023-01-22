Hansal Mehta reacts after Twitter user calls him ‘shameless person’ for making Faraaz

Credit: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Hansal Mehta reacted after a social media user called him 'a shameless person' as he is making Faraaz, the film which is based on a terrorist attack that happened in 2016 at the Holey Artisan cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Recently, one of the Twitter users responded to Hansal Mehta’s tweet unveiling the Faraaz trailer and wrote, "You should be ashamed of yourself. You are a shameless person. You are exploiting a horrifying tragedy for profit without asking the permission of the victims' family. Why don't you make a film about incidents from your own country?"

Hopefully this piece gives you the chance to take a more balanced perspective on the issue. Please read.https://t.co/vAz8XF9Mzw https://t.co/68mcImKPMa — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 21, 2023

Hansal retweeted, "Hopefully this piece gives you the chance to take a more balanced perspective on the issue. Please read." He attached the link to an article that talks about 'artistic freedom', 'allowing grief to permeate into censorship' and 'cancel culture'.

As PTI, Hansal had talked about Faaaz, which is releasing on February 3 and said, "Designed as a nail biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it."

While speaking to IANS, Hansal Mehta shared his thoughts on the release of the trailer and said, “The main reason that we decided to make a film like Faraaz is to talk about stories that surpass boundaries. The story of Faraaz is a prime example of how, when it comes to the fight against terrorism, it’s all of humanity on one side and terrorism on the other.”

For the unversed, the film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. It is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films. The film stars Zahaan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast. (With inputs from PTI ad IANS)

