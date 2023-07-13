Hansal Mehta gets 'terrible' stomach infection, says 'two deputy CMs' in Mumbai can't provide basic clean drinking water

Hansal Mehta blamed the government of Mumbai and said that they can't even provide basic clean drinking water.

On Thursday, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and revealed that he has developed a ‘terrible’ stomach infection and blamed the Mumbai government for not providing clean drinking water because of which people are getting infected.

He tweeted, “I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms everyday and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in our drinking water. It is ridiculous that a city that is financial capital to the country and capital to a state with two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens.”

I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms everyday and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 13, 2023

He further wrote, “Not to mention the abysmal roads, the crippling traffic, the lack of readiness for flooding and crumbling state of our infrastructure. THIS IS MUMBAI. And it is run by people who just don’t give a damn about its citizens. All they care for is power and filling their own coffers. Shameful state of affairs. @mybmc @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @AjitPawarSpeaks @AUThackeray. I got a message from @karanmukeshvyas that he too is sick with a similar infection. So are people in his society.”

Meanwhile, social media users reacted to his tweet and one of them said, “Wow! one stomach infection & so much of enlightenment on Mumbai's condition! We know water we get is not potable so we always boil it. Perhaps people in your social strata dont know. For other issues, hope you hear frm people you've mentioned & if you do, pls let us also know.” Another said, “Talk about population control, pollution, civic sense these are citizen responsibilities not govt . But I guess that does not suit your bias.”

Replying him, the filmmaker said, “Health, sanitation and better living conditions are a BIAS? My bias is against those who accept these conditions and continue to vote for those who don’t give a dam for you.”