Amid the wave of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Hansal slammed 'gigantic blockbusters' while praising Alia Bhatt, Vasan Bala's Jigra. However, a major section of netizens trolled the director for it.

In the wave of mega-blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rise, filmmaker Hansal Mehta dropped a tweet which looked like a cryptic dig at Allu Arjun-starrer. Recently Hansal watched Alia Bhatt-starer Jigra on OTT, and he took his thoughts about the film on X (formerly Twitter). Vasan Bala-directed Jigra is co-produced by Alia with Karan Johar, and it was among the anticipated film. However, the film was a commercial disaster, leaving many filmgoers shocked.

After watching the film, Hansal wrote that a movie like Jigra should have been successful, but the audience has been 'peddled in the name of ‘giant blockbusters’. He wrote, "Very late in the day but finally saw ‘Jigra’. It’s full of Jigra. Vasan’s Jigra. Alia’s Jigra. Karan’s Jigra. The film consciously avoids a melodramatic bhai-behen setup, doesn’t set up its protagonists in a manipulative way, it makes Satya almost like an impenetrable fortress, somebody without the cover of romance or relationships - yet we feel."

Scam 1992 director further wrote, "Not necessarily in the way mainstream cinema forces us to feel but through a narrative that is unrelenting, free of essential tropes and carries the filmmaker’s signature. The music by Achint is just terrific and adds to the mood of this thrilling ride. Of course Vasan’s customary hat-tips abide and might feel a tad unnecessary also."

Hansal further took a dig at 'gigantic blockbusters' and netizens lost it, "But what the hell. This is good filmmaking, far removed from what trash gets peddled in the name of ‘giant blockbusters’.

Very late in the day but finally saw ‘Jigra’. It’s full of Jigra. Vasan’s Jigra. Alia’s Jigra. Karan’s Jigra. The film consciously avoids a melodramatic bhai-behen setup, doesn’t set up its protagonists in a manipulative way, it makes Satya almost like an impenetrable fortress,… pic.twitter.com/Gzjqi7jHWt — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 7, 2024

Soon after the tweet, a few netizens supported Hansal's views, but many blasted him for calling out audience choices. A netizen wrote, "Thoda zyada ho gaya sirji. The film is as bad as The Buckingham Murders. No excuse for bad writing. And it feels even worse to watch because the makers in both the cases have delivered some brilliant film." Another netizen wrote, "Chacha kya baklol kar rahein ho kaun sa sasta nasha karne lage ho jo ek bakwaas movie ko aaftaab bata rahe ho, @mehtahansal at least have some jigra to speak the truth." One of the netizens wrote, "This statement was unnecessary- This is good filmmaking, far removed from what trash gets peddled in the name of ‘giant blockbusters’. It's kind of you trolling someone." An internet user wrote, "If you want to praise a film, go ahead and praise it, but don’t criticize other films to make it seem superior. Everyone has different tastes, and not everyone enjoys the same kind of movies. People’s preferences vary, so avoid judging their choices or ridiculing them." Another internet user wrote, "Arey paid promotion ka has tag to daal do sir ji." On the work front, Hansal's last film, Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders was a theatrical flop, but it was appreciated after it got premiered on Netflix.

