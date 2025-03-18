Rather than placing blame on the young actors themselves, Mehta shifted the focus to the filmmakers and advisors who guide them.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's highly anticipated debut film, Nadaaniyan, backed by the renowned Karan Johar, unfortunately failed to resonate with audiences. The young actor, son of Bollywood stalwart Saif Ali Khan, was subsequently subjected to brutal trolling on social media. However, veteran filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come forward to defend Ibrahim and his fellow debutants, lambasting the unfair criticism they have faced.

Mehta astutely pointed out that the parents of many star kids, including some of the biggest names in Bollywood, had humble and often awkward beginnings to their careers. However, they were fortunate to have started out in an era before the advent of social media, when public scrutiny was less intense. This allowed them to navigate their early struggles without being under the constant glare of the public eye.

Rather than placing blame on the young actors themselves, Mehta shifted the focus to the filmmakers and advisors who guide them. He emphasized the importance of careful consideration and planning when launching debutants, rather than simply relying on their famous lineage.

Mehta further criticised the industry's tendency to give star kids a false sense of entitlement, simply because of their family connections, "You cannot just assume that somebody will be good because they come from a certain lineage. So, in that sense, it is even unfair to launch them by giving them a false sense of entitlement. That entitlement should come from, I think, preparedness,” he told Etimes.

Further, Hansal Mehta offered sage advice to young actors navigating the challenges of the film industry. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing their craft over the allure of big banners and fame. In a heartfelt plea, Mehta said, "My only request to young actors is to stay grounded, work diligently, and focus on their craft. When they deliver exceptional performances, regardless of the film's box office success, they will undoubtedly earn respect. Their primary goal should be to gain recognition and admiration for their talent and hard work,” he added.

Nadaaniya, directed by Shauna Gautam, also stars Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj and Dia Mirza. The film is streaming on Netflix.