Hansal Mehta, Chunky Panday, Adil Hussain react after Rishab Shetty slams Bollywood: 'He should have...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

PAK vs BAN: This rare incident leaves cricket fans in awe, check what happened

World's oldest person Maria Branyas dies, her age was…

Hyundai opens booking for new SUV Alcazar, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

PAK vs BAN: This rare incident leaves cricket fans in awe, check what happened

PAK vs BAN: This rare incident leaves cricket fans in awe, check what happened

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

7 most haunted railway stations in India

7 most haunted railway stations in India

9 Bollywood celebs who went from riches to rags 

9 Bollywood celebs who went from riches to rags 

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Hansal Mehta, Chunky Panday, Adil Hussain react after Rishab Shetty slams Bollywood: 'He should have...'

Bollywood celebs have reacted after Rishabh Shety said Bollywood portrays India negatively.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:46 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Hansal Mehta, Chunky Panday, Adil Hussain react after Rishab Shetty slams Bollywood: 'He should have...'
Hansal Mehta, Chunky Panday, Rishab Shetty (Image credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Rishab Shetty recently won a National Film Award for his 2022 film Kantara. However, he has now found himself in the middle of controversies after his comment against Bollywood which is now going viral.

    In an interview with MetroSaga, he said, "Indian films, particularly Bollywood, often portray India negatively. These so-called art films get showcased at international events and receive special attention. For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I believe in presenting them in a positive light to the world, and that's exactly what I strive to do." 

    After Rishab Shetty's comments about Bollywood went viral, netizens started slamming him. A Reddit post highlighted a scene from Kantara, showing Shetty pinching co-star Sapthami Gowda's waist sparked debate on the internet.

    Now, Bollywood celebs have also reacted to the same. According to Hindustan Times, director Hansal Mehta, said, “Though I wonder what the context is. Often statements are quoted out of context leading to controversy. I’m sure he meant no disrespect.”

    While Chunky Panday commented, "Not at all. I travel so often abroad. I met so many different NRI families, who are grateful to Bollywood for letting their children remain in touch with their culture. Other Indian films as well. If someone has said such a statement, they must be having their reasons. Cinema doesn't have a language."

    Adil Hussain stated, “He should have differentiated between Bollywood films and arthouse Hindi language films which he is saying are generally given the red carpet at film festivals. Most Bollywood films are lost in the glitter of the 5-10 percent upper middle class and upper class families. If he means bad light by showing poverty, not all arthouse films do that. India is not shown in a bad light, it's the largest chunk of Indian reality. It's telling the truth, not to put our country in a bad light.”

    Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur said, "This is an ongoing argument and will never end. Ultimately every film maker must do what his heart says"

    Rishab Shetty won the National Award for Kantara

    On August 16, the winners of the 70th National Award were announced in New Delhi. Rishab won Best Actor for his performance in Kantara. The pan-India blockbuster also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. 

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: AIIMS doctors call off strike after 11 days following SC order

    Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: AIIMS doctors call off strike after 11 days following SC order

    Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

    Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

    Meet Indian genius left penniless by partition, struggled to feed family, joined army, become one of world’s famous..

    Meet Indian genius left penniless by partition, struggled to feed family, joined army, become one of world’s famous..

    Who is Xara Jetly, cricketer who wants to take photo with Virat Kohli

    Who is Xara Jetly, cricketer who wants to take photo with Virat Kohli

    TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

    TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

    This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

    From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

    From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

    Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

    Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

    This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

    This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

    These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

    These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement