Hansal Mehta, Chunky Panday, Adil Hussain react after Rishab Shetty slams Bollywood: 'He should have...'

Bollywood celebs have reacted after Rishabh Shety said Bollywood portrays India negatively.

Rishab Shetty recently won a National Film Award for his 2022 film Kantara. However, he has now found himself in the middle of controversies after his comment against Bollywood which is now going viral.

In an interview with MetroSaga, he said, "Indian films, particularly Bollywood, often portray India negatively. These so-called art films get showcased at international events and receive special attention. For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I believe in presenting them in a positive light to the world, and that's exactly what I strive to do."

After Rishab Shetty's comments about Bollywood went viral, netizens started slamming him. A Reddit post highlighted a scene from Kantara, showing Shetty pinching co-star Sapthami Gowda's waist sparked debate on the internet.

Now, Bollywood celebs have also reacted to the same. According to Hindustan Times, director Hansal Mehta, said, “Though I wonder what the context is. Often statements are quoted out of context leading to controversy. I’m sure he meant no disrespect.”

While Chunky Panday commented, "Not at all. I travel so often abroad. I met so many different NRI families, who are grateful to Bollywood for letting their children remain in touch with their culture. Other Indian films as well. If someone has said such a statement, they must be having their reasons. Cinema doesn't have a language."

Adil Hussain stated, “He should have differentiated between Bollywood films and arthouse Hindi language films which he is saying are generally given the red carpet at film festivals. Most Bollywood films are lost in the glitter of the 5-10 percent upper middle class and upper class families. If he means bad light by showing poverty, not all arthouse films do that. India is not shown in a bad light, it's the largest chunk of Indian reality. It's telling the truth, not to put our country in a bad light.”

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur said, "This is an ongoing argument and will never end. Ultimately every film maker must do what his heart says"

Rishab Shetty won the National Award for Kantara

On August 16, the winners of the 70th National Award were announced in New Delhi. Rishab won Best Actor for his performance in Kantara. The pan-India blockbuster also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

