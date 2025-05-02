A screenshot allegedly showing an Instagram story from Hania went viral on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). It blamed Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. I

The internet is abuzz over a new controversy involving Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, the Pakistani military, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Instagram restrictions. It began when Indian users noticed that Instagram profiles of several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly, and Iqra Aziz, were suddenly inaccessible.

A message on the app cited a legal request for restricting the content in India. Meanwhile, a screenshot allegedly showing an Instagram story from Hania went viral on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). The post, if genuine, blamed Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. It also included a plea to PM Modi to differentiate between innocent Pakistanis and extremist forces.

However, Hania quickly shut down the claims. In a strongly worded Instagram story, she called the viral post fake and clarified that she had never made such a statement. “Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe," Hania wrote.

She added, "This is a deeply sensitive and emotional time. My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy, not politicisation. The actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice and healing."

“I remain committed to spreading positivity and respect in all that I do," Hania concluded.