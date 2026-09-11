Haiwaan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's thriller is 'disaster of epic proportions', netizens furious with 'wasted cameo' of Mohanlal

Several netizens on Twitter stated that Haiwaan barely kept them engaged. Only Saif Ali Khan's and Akshay Kumar's performances manage to hold their attention in a wafer-thin plot, executed in an unintentionally funny manner.

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan has finally been released in cinemas, but to an unfavourable audience response. Netizens took to Twitter with their reactions, slamming the Priyadarshan-directed film as a 'boring snoozefest'. Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of the director's own Malayalam film Oppam (2016), and it stars Saif Ali Khan as Shyam Rane, a visually challenged man fighting against the psychotic killer Parshuram Gokhale (Akshay Kumar) to protect the little girl Nandini. Even before the release, the film didn't have any buzz, and the response was expected to be mixed. However, after the release, the response is clear. Audiences are rejecting this crime thriller and calling it the weakest film by Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar.

Netizens brutally slam weak remake of an average Malayalam flick

A section of netizens noted that even Oppam wasn't a great film. So remaking it was a doomed plan. An internet user wrote, "Oppam was average. Uska remake waise hi nahi karna chaiye tha." Another internet user wrote, "AS A DIE-HARD FAN OF HIM, I AM BOYCOTTING #HAIWAAN for the betterment of #AkshayKumar’s future. IF YOU WANT TO TEACH A LESSON TO YOUR FAVOURITE ACTOR— JOIN ME IN THIS BOYCOTT MOVEMENT. I’ll donate 1000 rupees to those in need instead of watching HAIWAAN." One of the netizens wrote, "#Haiwaan is an average thriller that works in parts but never quite reaches its full potential. #AkshayKumar and #SaifAliKhan deliver sincere performances, and a few intense moments keep the film engaging, but the pacing feels uneven, and the overall impact is just decent."



JAI SHREE RAM seth… — Akkian (Viratian) by Heart (@DevoteeAkkii) September 11, 2026

DISASTER of epic proportions! September 11, 2026

Mohanlal fans slam Priyadarshan for wasting him

*Spoiler alert* The OG hero, Mohanlal, also reprised his role from Oppam in Haiwaan. He appears in a cameo during the end credits. However, Lal fans are miffed with the director for wasting him for a cameo that has no impact on the story. A netizen wrote, "Priyadarshan not only wasted # AkshayKumar's potential in the movie, but also Mohanlal's cameo. He also said Haiwaan is inspired by Oppam, but in reality it is a frame-by-frame copy." Another netizen wrote, "Mohanlal is an epic waste in the film."

#Haiwaan is getting absolutely disastrous reviews from audience.



An actor who had delivered back2back successful flims since 2025, decided to do a REMAKE in 2026. At this point, he deserves all the failures don't waste your hard earned money on Haiwaan @akshaykumar have SAME bro pic.twitter.com/M4BSguhy2K — (@iAKsAmit_) September 11, 2026

Going by the public response, Haiwaan will be a failure at the box office and will not be able to fetch a decent opening as well. Haiwaan also stars Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.