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Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film; say 'band karo remakes'

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Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film; say 'band karo remakes'

The trailer of Haiwaan hasn't left the netizens impressed with most of them sharing the clips from the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam and stating how the Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan-starrer looks like a "scene to scene copy" of the Mohanlal film. Haiwaan and Oppam are directed by Priyadarshan.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film; say 'band karo remakes'
Haiwaan trailer X review
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The trailer of Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, was released on Tuesday, offering audiences the first extended look at the film's dark psychological conflict and the intense face-off between the two actors. The trailer establishes an eerie, shadow-heavy world built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath serial killer, played by Akshay, and a visually impaired man, played by Saif. The supporting cast includes Saiyami Kher, who appears as a determined police officer, while Boman Irani plays a prominent judge. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi also feature in pivotal roles in the film directed by Priyadarshan.

Haiwaan is the official remake of Oppam

Haiwaan is the official remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by Priyadarshan. The 2016 release starred Mohanlal as a visually impaired man with heightened senses of smell, hearing, and touch who is wrongfully framed for a murder. He must outsmart the police and track down the real serial killer, played by Samuthirakani, to protect an innocent girl.

Netizens calls Haiwaan 'scene to scene copy of Oppam'

The trailer of Haiwaan hasn't left the netizens impressed with most of them sharing the clips from the 2016 Malayalam film and stating how the Akshay, Saif-starrer looks like a "scene to scene copy of Oppam." One X user wrote, "The remake Kumar is back with another torcher. They didn’t even bother to come up with an original dialogue. Hence proved that movie is a scene to scene copy of Oppam. Please Bollywood, band karo remakes", while another added, "Here is the trailer of Haiwaan starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Most of the scenes in trailer look direct lift and shift from Oppam. Story also is exactly same. Don’t waste your hard earned money on this crap." Another post read, "Just watched the Haiwaan trailer. What made the Oppam trailer so effective was that it neither revealed the antagonist nor gave away where the story was heading. Here, the climax seems to be shown in detail, while Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of a blind man looks underwhelming compared to Mohanlal."

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 18 years

Haiwaan marks Saif and Akshay's highly anticipated on-screen reunion after the 2008 action thriller Tashan. The duo first worked together in Yeh Dillagi in 1994 and subsequently appeared in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat: They Are Back (1998), and Aarzoo (1999). Slated to release in theatres on September 11, The Priyadarshan directorial is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

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