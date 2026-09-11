Haiwaan Movie Review - Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Deliver A Riveting Thriller

Director – Priyadarshan Cast – Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Mohanlal, Asrani, Sharib Hashmi Duration – 2h44m Rating – 4

A good thriller often comes with a sense of unease and fear of unknown, Haiwaan is the kind of phycological action crime thriller, which combined the both and takes two of accomplished actors in avatars we have never before. The main plot is relatively easy to understand but the treatment and characterisation is complex, layered, nuanced and mind-blowing.

Helmed by Priyadarshan, reuniting Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together after 18 years, that should have been enough to make a hit movie, but filmmaker creates this dangerous and gripping cat-and-mouse chase between a menacing antagonist and visually impaired protagonist, that makes for a worthy watch. It’s one of finest movie of this year. The performance of Akshay and Saif is the film’s biggest strengths.

Shedding his usual hero like avatar, Akshay Kumar breaths life into a menacing, cruel and dark character, Parshuram. The actor adds layers after layers to his character, his role of physically charged, emotionally manipulative, and driven by vengeance, but on the surface is clam, collected and always in control, is edgy and unpredictable, which creates this atmosphere of unease and forbidding, like an electric wire. This is easily one of the finest and darkest performance by the actor to date. His body language, intense gaze, controlled and yet wild intensity generates enough momentum to keep the audience hooked.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Shyam, who is visually impaired and finds himself caught in an increasingly dangerous situation. Saif’s performance is restraint and instinctual. He does not turn his character’s blindness into a regular trope, but add elements of wit, sharpness, and emotional vulnerability to create this determined and courageous character. Shyam is just visually impaired, but not helpless, Saif made sure that this distinction is distinguished in his performance. Especially during his face-off with Parshuram.

The epic face-off between two driven and motivated adversaries is the biggest hook of the movie. Their scenes are thrilling and powerful, because the conflict is not merely physical; there is a strong psychological element to their encounters. Parshuram armed with menace, power and untold protentional to harm, while Shyam equipped with instincts and pure will, and how out-manoeuvred another is outstanding, a true mark of a maverick filmmaker.

Apart from the leading duo, the film also features newbie Paahal Chaudhary, who emerges as one of the film’s biggest revelations. The young actor delivers an outstanding and remarkably assured performance. Paahal brings vulnerability and sincerity to the role without allowing the character to become an instant win. She holds her own impressively alongside an established cast and becomes an important emotional centre of the story. Her presence adds emotional stakes to the thriller and makes the audience more invested in what happens to the characters.

The supporting ensemble is equally potent and do some heavy lifting in taking the narrative forward. Veteran Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar bring authenticity and conviction to their respective parts, while Sharib Hashmi does an effective job as the investigative officer. The film also mark the last screen presence of Asrani, he is seen in his touching and seasoned performance, bringing warmth and emotional layer.

Priyadarshan is one of the most bankable director of our times, his ability to combine commercial storytelling and powerful narrative backed by captivating performance is unparalleled, and Haiwaan is the perfect example of that, though his 98th film, one could easily see his passion and hard-work on screen. He is someone who can blend emotion, drama, suspense and entertainment without allowing one element to overpower. The runtime of film is lengthy but not stretched, the film never loses its grip or dips. The constant progression and amazing performances keep the narrative moving.

The background score deserves special mention for the elevation it adds, the BGM keeps the tension alive and gives the film the atmospheric quality required of a thriller, especially during the confrontational sequences, adding anticipation without overpowering the performances. Pritam has composed the music, songs like “Mere Hero Hai Woh” adds a meaningful emotional quality to the narrative. “Rangiyaara” will definitely make it to travel music list.

The film is adapted from Priyadarshan’s thriller Oppam, and Mohanlal is also seen in a special cameo, this could have been an issue but the Hindi adaptation brings its own treatment, staging and commercial flavour to the material. The performances give the story fresh energy it needed. The screenplay is also co-written by Priyadarshan, who made sure the core conflict remains the driving force, allowing the audience to understand what is at risk while the suspense builds naturally. Plus the performances of the main characters, which is contrasting and powerful to keep the audience engaged.

What works for Haiwaan is, all the key elements coming together, Akshay bring the menace and unpredictability, while Saif channels his emotional and human core, Paahal Chaudhary adds an vulnerability and we have a maverick filmmaker at helm, who knowns how to infuse them together and keep the suspense alive.

Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is a riveting thriller, to be enjoyed on big-screen.