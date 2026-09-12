Haiwaan, Mirzapur The Movie fame Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals why she has shifted focus from OTT to films: 'Changes how casting decisions are made'

Shriya Pilgaonkar has said, "The industry can be very quick to perceive you as only as an OTT actor, and it can change the way casting decisions are made. Luckily, Mirzapur: The Movie happened, and Haiwaan happened. I'm enjoying maintaining that balance between doing OTT shows and films."

Shriya Pilgaonkar says she consciously shifted her focus towards films after realising that the industry largely perceives her as an OTT actor and that could possibly influence casting decisions. The actor made her Hindi film debut in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan in 2016 and later earned acclaim for her performances in OTT series Mirzapur and Broken News. Her OTT credits also include shows such as The Gone Game, Taaza Khabar and most recently Mandala Murders.

Pilgaonkar said she chose streaming projects over films that early in her career as they offered her stronger, performance-driven roles. "I feel like it's organically happened that way, that the kind of work that was coming to me were wonderful roles written, but they were for the streaming platforms, I wouldn't say no, just because it's OTT. I experienced the boom, with ‘Mirzapur’; it kind of started with that,” Pilgaonkar told PTI. "It would have been very silly of me to turn around and say that, ‘I want to do only films. My eyes were set on the roles that would give me scope to perform because eventually, that is the only thing that will get me more interesting work," she added.

The actor said she now wants to focus on doing more films primarily because she felt the industry could start viewing her through the lens of her streaming work. She has had back-to-back theatrical releases with Mirzapur: The Movie, the cinematic extension of her popular streaming show, and Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, in which she shares the screen space with Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.



Shriya Pilgaonkar doesn't want to be perceived as an OTT actor

"The industry can be very quick to perceive you as only as an OTT actor, and it can change the way casting decisions are made. Luckily, Mirzapur: The Movie happened, and Haiwaan happened. I also signed Vir Das's horror film. So, as soon as I changed my intention in my head, I kind of started attracting those bits. I'm enjoying maintaining that balance (between doing OTT shows and films)," Pilgaonkar said.

Haiwaan, which released in theatres this Friday, is a darkly crime thriller from veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. Mirzapur: The Movie, which released on September 4, has earned Rs 200 crore at the box office. It features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and others reprising their popular characters from the fan-favourite series.

Pilgaonkar believes it is important to break the image of realistic roles "with some moments of glamour because it is a highly visual industry". "So, I was extremely happy that I had a beautiful, romantic song in Mirzapur and in Haiwaan, I've a song with Saif and we also shot a promotional number. "That's very important because that eventually affects the psyche of makers also, no matter how much they've liked your work, they'll praise you. But it doesn't translate to work because you've not been seen in that glamorous aura.”



Shriya Pilgaonkar on why she agreed to do Haiwaan

Talking about her decision to work with Priyadarshan in Haiwaan, Pilgaonkar said she immediately trusted the filmmaker and followed his vision. “This is not a typical hero-heroine film, Priyan sir is known for how he treats his characters, somehow you know that you're in safe hands. They could have taken anybody for it, and they obviously wanted it to be more performance driven. "So, I kind of kept the thought of how big or small the part, all of those ego things aside, you need to just surrender to the process. This is his 98th film, that's iconic. We know he repeats his actors, so we're secretly hoping the 99 and 100,” she said.

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