Haiwaan box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film crashes on first Monday, earns just Rs 70 lakh

Despite its star-studded cast of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan has crashed at the box office. The Priyadarshan directorial, released on September 11, is struggling to cross even Rs 10 crore net in India. It is the official remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam crime thriller Oppam.

Despite its star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan has turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office. The Priyadarshan directorial, which was among the most anticipated releases of September, opened in theatres on September 11 but struggled to attract audiences during its opening weekend. The crime thriller earned just Rs 7.35 crore in India in its first three days and witnessed a steep crash on its first Monday.

How much did Haiwaan earn on its fourth day?

Haiwaan saw its collections plunge by around 60% on Day 4. After earning Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday, the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer managed just Rs 70 lakh on its first Monday. With this, its India net collection stands at Rs 8.05 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 9.63 crore. The film collected another Rs 0.25 crore overseas on day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 3.00 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 12.63 crore.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 18 years

Haiwaan marks Saif and Akshay's highly anticipated on-screen reunion after 18 years since they last shared screen together in the 2008 action thriller Tashan, which was also a dud at the box office. The duo have previously worked together in Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Keemat: They Are Back, and Aarzoo in the 1990s. Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher, with Mohanlal seen in a cameo and Asrani in his final on-screen appearance.

Haiwaan is the official remake of Oppam

Haiwaan is the official remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by Priyadarshan. The 2016 release starred Mohanlal as a visually impaired man and Samuthirakani as a serial killer. Oppam was also remade as the 2019 Kannada film Kavacha, which featured Shiva Rajkumar as a blind man and Vasishta N. Simha as a serial killer.

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