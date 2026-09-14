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Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film declines further; fails to earn even Rs 2 crore

Haiwaan, featuring Akshay Kumar as a serial killer and Saif Ali Khan as a visually impaired man, has had a disastrous opening at the box office. The Priyadarshan directorial earned just Rs 7.35 crore net in India and Rs 11.55 crore gross worldwide in its opening weekend.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 12:13 PM IST

Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film declines further; fails to earn even Rs 2 crore
Haiwaan box office collection day 3
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Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's crime thriller Haiwaan has had a disappointing start at the box office. Released in theatres on September 11, the Priyadarshan directorial has struggled to draw audiences despite its star-studded cast, collecting just Rs 7.35 crore in its opening weekend in India. Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher, with Mohanlal making a cameo appearance. The film holds additional significance as it marks the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Asrani, who died in October 2025. However, mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences have affected the film's theatrical performance.

How much did Haiwaan earn in its opening weekend?

Haiwaan opened with Rs 3 crore net in India on Friday. The film witnessed a drop on Saturday, collecting Rs 2.50 crore, before its earnings declined further on Sunday. The crime thriller added only Rs 1.85 crore to its domestic net collection on its third day. With this, the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer has registered an opening weekend collection of just Rs 7.35 crore net in India. Its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 8.80 crore. The film has collected Rs 2.75 crore in its first three days from the overseas markets. As a result, Haiwaan has earned Rs 11.55 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 18 years

Haiwaan marks Saif and Akshay's highly anticipated on-screen reunion after 18 years since they last shared screen together in the 2008 action thriller Tashan, which was also a dud at the box office. The duo first worked together in Yeh Dillagi in 1994 and subsequently appeared in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat: They Are Back (1998), and Aarzoo (1999). 

Haiwaan is the official remake of Oppam

Haiwaan is the official remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by Priyadarshan. The 2016 release starred Mohanlal as a visually impaired man and Samuthirakani as a serial killer. Oppam was also remade as the 2019 Kannada film Kavacha, which featured Shiva Rajkumar as a blind man and Vasishta N. Simha as a serial killer.

READ | SIIMA 2026 winners list: Kantara Chapter 1 wins Best Film; Rishab Shetty, Naga Chaitanya bag top acting honours

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