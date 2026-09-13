FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
BCB distances itself from Nigar Sultana’s handshake snub with Harmanpreet Kaur: ‘Personal decision’

BCB distances itself from Nigar Sultana’s handshake snub with Harmanpreet Kaur

Exclusive: Shashwat Sachdev's debut live IP Future Machine sparks $50 million bidding war as London, Dubai venues vie for world premiere

Exclusive: Shashwat Sachdev's Future Machine sparks $50 million bidding war

Can AI threaten human survival? What Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said

Can AI threaten human survival? What Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film is a major disaster, earns just Rs 2.5 crore

Despite the presence of two huge stars - Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan is turning out to be one of the major disasters of the year. The Priyadarshan directorial has earned Rs 5.50 crore net and grossed Rs 8.60 crore worldwide in two days.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 03:12 PM IST

Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film is a major disaster, earns just Rs 2.5 crore
Haiwaan box office collection day 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the crime thriller Haiwaan was released in the theatres on September 11. The Priyadarshan directorial also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher while Mohanlal is seen in a cameo appearance. Haiwaan also marks the final on screen appearance of the veteran actor Asrani, who died in October 2025. The film received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics, and hence, saw disastrous opening at the box office. It collected just Rs 3 crore net in India and grossed Rs 4.60 crore on its first day.

How much did Haiwaan earn on its second day?

Haiwaan witnessed a dip on its second day, collecting Rs 2.50 crore net in India. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 5.50 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 6.60 crore so far.The film also collected Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on its second day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 2 crore. Combining its domestic and international earnings, Haiwaan has grossed Rs 8.60 crore worldwide in its first two days. Despite the presence of two huge stars - Akshay and Saif, Haiwaan is turning out to be one of the major disasters of the year. 

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 18 years

Haiwaan marks Saif and Akshay's highly anticipated on-screen reunion after the 2008 action thriller Tashan. The duo first worked together in Yeh Dillagi in 1994 and subsequently appeared in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat: They Are Back (1998), and Aarzoo (1999). 

Haiwaan is the official remake of Oppam

Haiwaan is the official remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by Priyadarshan. The 2016 release starred Mohanlal as a visually impaired man and Samuthirakani as a serial killer. Oppam was also remade as the 2019 Kannada film Kavacha, which featured Shiva Rajkumar as a blind man and Vasishta N. Simha as a serial killer.

READ | Preity Zinta breaks silence on Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's Batwara 1947 box office failure: 'Hope people will like Vibe'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AFG: India to play as 'visitors' at home for first time in 94 years; Afghanistan get key privileges
IND vs AFG: India to play as 'visitors' at home for first time in 94 years
BCB distances itself from Nigar Sultana’s handshake snub with Harmanpreet Kaur: ‘Personal decision’
BCB distances itself from Nigar Sultana’s handshake snub with Harmanpreet Kaur
BRICS Summit 2026: Xi, Putin depart New Delhi after Modi meets; Key takeaways for India
Xi, Putin Depart Delhi After BRICS 2026: What India gained from Modi’s meetings
Exclusive: Shashwat Sachdev's debut live IP Future Machine sparks $50 million bidding war as London, Dubai venues vie for world premiere
Exclusive: Shashwat Sachdev's Future Machine sparks $50 million bidding war
Why did PM Modi warn BRICS against weaponising technology, critical minerals?
Why did PM Modi warn BRICS against weaponising technology, critical minerals?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement