Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film is a major disaster, earns just Rs 2.5 crore

Despite the presence of two huge stars - Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan is turning out to be one of the major disasters of the year. The Priyadarshan directorial has earned Rs 5.50 crore net and grossed Rs 8.60 crore worldwide in two days.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the crime thriller Haiwaan was released in the theatres on September 11. The Priyadarshan directorial also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher while Mohanlal is seen in a cameo appearance. Haiwaan also marks the final on screen appearance of the veteran actor Asrani, who died in October 2025. The film received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics, and hence, saw disastrous opening at the box office. It collected just Rs 3 crore net in India and grossed Rs 4.60 crore on its first day.

How much did Haiwaan earn on its second day?

Haiwaan witnessed a dip on its second day, collecting Rs 2.50 crore net in India. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 5.50 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 6.60 crore so far.The film also collected Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on its second day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 2 crore. Combining its domestic and international earnings, Haiwaan has grossed Rs 8.60 crore worldwide in its first two days. Despite the presence of two huge stars - Akshay and Saif, Haiwaan is turning out to be one of the major disasters of the year.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 18 years

Haiwaan marks Saif and Akshay's highly anticipated on-screen reunion after the 2008 action thriller Tashan. The duo first worked together in Yeh Dillagi in 1994 and subsequently appeared in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat: They Are Back (1998), and Aarzoo (1999).

Haiwaan is the official remake of Oppam

Haiwaan is the official remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by Priyadarshan. The 2016 release starred Mohanlal as a visually impaired man and Samuthirakani as a serial killer. Oppam was also remade as the 2019 Kannada film Kavacha, which featured Shiva Rajkumar as a blind man and Vasishta N. Simha as a serial killer.

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