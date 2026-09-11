Haiwaan box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film takes disastrous opening, lower than flop Batwara 1947, earns only...

Haiwaan has been recorded among the worst openers for Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film. Its disastrous opening has already sealed the fate of the film.

Haiwaan box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan released with low buzz, and the negative reviews and unfavourable word of mouth have sealed the fate of the film on the first day itself. Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of his own Malayalam film Oppam (2016). The first-day figures are out, and it has had a disastrous opening- the worst for Akki and Saif in the last few years.

How much did Haiwaan earn on its first day?

As Sacnilk reported, Haiwaan collected Rs 3 crore across 7224 shows. The total India gross collections are Rs 3.60 crore. When it comes to overseas, the film has grossed only Rs 1 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 4.60 crore. When it comes to occupancy, the film had an average strength of only 10.42%, with 5.92% in the morning shows, 12.15% in the afternoon shows, and 12% in the evening shows.

Also read: Haiwaan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's thriller is 'disaster of epic proportions', netizens furious with 'wasted cameo' of Mohanlal

How bad has Haiwaan been for Akshay and Saif?

Haiwaan is Akki's third-lowest opener in his career after Sarfira (Rs 2.50 crore) and Selfiee (Rs 2.55 crore). Whereas, for Saif, Haiwaan is the second-lowest opener in the last six years, after Bunty aur Babli 2 (Rs 2.60 crore).

Haiwaan opened worse than Batwara 1947

Recently, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 tanked miserably at the box office. But it still took a better opening than Haiwaan. Yes, Sunny's film took an opening of Rs 5 crore in India, whereas Haiwaan took an opening of Rs 3 crore. Haiwaan will struggle to maintain the momentum at the box office from Saturday itself. Since Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie were running successfully, Haiwaan's shows will be reduced and distributed between these two successful films. Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in key roles.