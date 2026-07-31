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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT release date: When and where to watch Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde's romcom

Helmed by David Dhawan in his final directorial film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles. The film, which released in the theatres on Jule 5, has now premiered on the OTT platform Zee 5 on July 31.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 01:37 PM IST

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT release date: When and where to watch Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde's romcom
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT release date
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Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released in the cinemas on June 5. The film also features Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Ali Asgar, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Kubbra Sait, and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles.

Now, eight weeks after its theatrical release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (HJTIHH) has premiered on Zee 5 on July 31. Making the announcement on its social media handles, the OTT platform wrote, "Ek taraf ex. Doosri taraf next. Beech mein Jass... aur full-on mess. Toh fir chaos, confusion & comedy guaranteed hai. Watch Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Streaming now on Zee 5."

David Dhawan on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai streaming release

Director David Dhawan said, "I've always believed that audiences come to comedy to forget their worries and leave with a smile. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is filled with misunderstandings, emotions, romance and madness, the ingredients I've loved exploring throughout my career. I'm happy that the film will now reach an even wider audience on Hindi Zee 5, where families can enjoy it together from the comfort of their homes."

Varun Dhawan on working with his father David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan stated, "Jass is one of the most entertaining characters I've played. He's impulsive, lovable and constantly finds himself in situations that spiral out of control. Working with my father again has always been special because he understands comedy like very few people do. I'm excited that audiences who missed the film in theatres, or simply want to revisit the fun, can now stream Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on Hindi Zee 5."

Mrual Thakur reveals what she loved most about HJTIHH

Mrunal Thakur shared, "Bani is emotional, independent and someone who stays true to her convictions. What I loved most about the film is that beneath all the comedy lies a story about relationships, choices and moving forward. I'm thrilled that the film is finding a new home on Hindi Zee 5, where even more viewers can experience its warmth and entertainment."

Pooja Hegde calls HJTIHH "a complete family entertainer"

Pooja Hegde added, "Preet brings a refreshing energy to the story, and it was so much fun being part of this crazy, entertaining world. The chemistry, the humour and the larger-than-life moments make this a complete family entertainer. I can't wait for audiences on Hindi ZEE5 to enjoy all the madness, laughter and love that the film has to offer."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is David Dhawan's final film

The Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde-starrer is helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which was initially slated to release on April 10 but was postponed due to delays in poduction schedule, is intented to be David Dhawan's final directorial film.

READ | Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's double role as Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama confirmed in Nitesh Tiwari's epic

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