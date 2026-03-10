Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai new release date: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur-starrer gets postponed, avoids clash with Toxic

Mannara Chopra breaks down over Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Anurag Dobhal's car crash, tells his parents 'kya karoge paiso ka'
BOLLYWOOD
Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara's Toxic was set to clash with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar on March 19, before it got postponed due to the Middle East crisis on June 4. Now, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been pushed by a week to avoid clash with Toxic.
Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Poja Hegde, the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was slated to release on April 10, 2026. The David Dhawan directorial was later postponed to June 5. However, as Yash-starrer Toxic has now announced its new release date as June 4, the Varun Dhawan film has been pushed by a week and will hit theatres on June 12.
The production house Tips Films made the announcement with a strong-worded statement on their social media handles. It read, "We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release."
The producers further emphasised the importance of cooperation within the film industry as they added, "We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later."
Led by Yash, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was earlier slated to release on March 19, which would have set up its clash with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, owing to the ongoing Middle East crisis after US and Israel's joint strikes on Iran, the makers of Toxic last week decided to postpone its release. The period action drama also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, and is helmed by Geetu Mohandas.
Now, Dhurandhar 2 will be a solo release on March 19, Toxic will arrive in theatres on June 4, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release on June 12. Apart from Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja, the David Dhawan film also stars Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Kubbra Sait, and Ali Asgar.
