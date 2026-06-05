Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai movie review: Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan's film is MASTERPIECE of worst cinema, it's perfect punishment to your enemies

David Dhawan should have retired without making this film. It's so sad to see that a filmmaker of this stature failed to evolve and thought that the audience would still find this crap funny in 2026.

Director: David Dhawan

Star cast: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi

Runtime: 135 mins (2hr 15mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas (if you dare)

Rating: 0.5 stars

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai synopsis

Jasvinder Ahuja (Varun Dhawan), a sweet man-child, gets married to Bani (Mrunal Thakur) most weirdly. Five years later, they decide to part ways, because Jass wants to become a father, and ambitious Bani ain't ready for it. In their divorce lock-in period, they move on, and Jass falls in love with Preet Randhawa (Pooja Hegde). Their love blossoms, and Preet gets pregnant with Jass's child. Suddenly, Bani returns to Jass and announces that she's also expecting their child. Jass gets tangled between two expecting mothers, who see their perfect family with Jass. But how he manages between the two girls, dabbling between them, leading to chaos and confusion, forms the crux of the movie.

First thoughts on HJTIHH

Where to start from? Ever since the teaser was dropped, I was sure that it would be bad. The poor trailer further made me scared. Yet, I was holding a little hope that the film might be decent, as it is directed by David Dhawan, the man who made my 90s entertaining. Cut to watching the film. In a 135-minute-long movie, I laughed only 5 TIMES. Yes, this time I got so particular about it, because my first chukkle was after the first 40 mins. If you think Rascals and Do Knot Disturb are among David's worst films, watch this unfunny, lethargic, predictable-to-the-core, illogical culmination of bad WhatsApp jokes. You'll find those two flops to be the gold standard.

Performances that are let down by poor writing

Although the lead trio did a fair job, they were simply let down by the poor script. Just adding actors from Dhurandhar (Rakesh Bedi and Bimal Oberoi) won't make your badly-baked film look good.

Varun tries so hard, but his efforts are ineffective. He holds the wafer-thin plot with his OTT performances, but hardly evokes laughs. Mrunal Thakur, I feel sad for her. She's talented, but highly underestimated in Bollywood. Her character lacks logic big time. At once, she was okay to end her marriage, because she is the CEO of God knows which company, and doesn't want to become a mother so early. After conceiving, she suddenly starts convincing Jass, saying 'Main WFH kar lungi'. And the makers think we should be going ROFL over this. Pooja Hegde, the poor girl, is facing such bad luck in Bollywood. I wonder what makes her sign such projects. She's also let down by illogical writing and has little to no contribution to elevate drama or comedy.

Maniesh Paul is another major disappointment, repeatedly playing the over-enthusiastic, loud Punjabi hero ka dost. It's hard to differentiate him from HJTIHH, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and JugJugg Jeeyo. He should seriously say no to such flicks. Veteran performers like Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Manoj Pahwa, and Rajpal Yadav are utterly wasted. Even Rajesh Kumar (Rosesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai) is so badly underutilised. The only saving grace of the film was Mouni Roy, and her scenes with Jimmy Shergill were a bit comical. Even his character was one-note, stereotypical, and tedious. Mouni managed to make me laugh, and it surprised me.

What doesn't work for HJTIHH?

Everything. Literally everything. The foundation of this film is so shamelessly bad. This script and screenplay looked straight out of ChatGPT. It seemed like the writer dropped a command to AI to make a Hindi movie script, with a mashup of Gharwali Baharwali, Garam Masala, and add classic songs in between to evoke nostalgia—zlich efforts in dialogues (by Farhad Samji), screenplay (by Yunus Sajawal), and direction. Honestly, I'm now worried for Welcome to the Jungle, because Farhad has written the dialogue.

David Dhawan should have retired without making this film. This isn't how I wished him to bid goodbye to his direction. It's so sad to see that a filmmaker of this stature failed to evolve and thought that the audience would still find this crap funny in 2026. Just by shooting outdoors, adding the worst rendition of Chunnari Chunnari, with done-to-death one-liners, ain't enough to pull the audience to cinemas.

Overall verdict

Hands down to the fact that Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai is the worst film of 2026 and in David Dhawan's filmography. It will be a box office disaster. If you wish to punish your enemies, give them a ticket to this film, and once they walk into the cinema, lock the door. Yes, it's that bad.