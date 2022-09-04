Search icon
Haddi star Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about working with female directors, says 'they are far more...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked with Debamitra Biswal for Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nandita Das for Manto, Reema for Talaash, Zoya Akhtar for Bombay Talkies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

Credit: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is working on his upcoming film Haddi, has opened up about working with female directors. The actor grabbed everyone’s attention with his film Peepli Live directed by Anusha Rizvi.

Later, he worked with Debamitra Biswal for the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nandita Das for Manto, Reema Kagti for Talaash and Zoya Akhtar for Bombay Talkies. As per The Times of India, the actor stated, “I have worked with many renowned female directors and that helped me a great deal. I realised that women look at the world differently, They are far more compassionate and they see beauty in everything.”

“For most men, it's often about power and control. That also reflects in our relationships. Men tend to be more territorial and unko adhikaar jatana hai, auraton par bhi. The female gaze is kinder and sensitive. I am trying to get that POV (point of view) right,” he added.

In his upcoming movie, Haddi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen as a transgender person. It is not surprising that the first image of him in a woman's attire from Akshat Ajay Sharma's revenge thriller Haddi has gone viral.

Talking to Bombay Times, he said, "My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai."

He also said, “It’s just been a couple of days. We have started the shoot of Haddi I will be portraying two roles in the film — I play a woman and a transgender. These are two separate parts, it’s a double role. Akshat had this script and wanted to make the film for almost four years. Akshat has worked as a second unit director in AK VS AK and Sacred Games. I have known him since the time he has worked with Anurag Kashyap. Now we are finally making this venture possible."

 

 

